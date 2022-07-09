I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off

Including a vitamin-packed face cream and my favorite flattering swimsuit.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 9, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Prime Day is just three days away (yes, seriously!), but I'm doing my due diligence and shopping ahead of time. The early bird gets the worm, as they say, and I'm not missing out on any deals this year. Amazon's early Prime Day deals are practically as good as they'll get come July 12 and 13; customer-favorite brands, like Apple, Adidas, and Mario Badescu are already super marked down.

Below are the five Amazon Prime Day deals I'm getting a head start on this weekend, including discounts up to 74 percent off:

Viottiset Ruched High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Courtesy

This is the comfiest and most flattering one-piece swimsuit I own, and now it can be yours, too, for as low as $20. I came across the Viottiset swimsuit last year when nobody knew about it — now it's one of the top 10 best-selling swimsuits on Amazon and has thousands of perfect ratings. Between its low-scoop neckline, high cut fit, and adjustable ruched detailing, I can almost guarantee you'll gasp at how good it looks the first time you slip it on — I know I did.

Shop now: $20–$27 (Originally $34); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream

5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Courtesy

This caffeine-infused eye cream used to be part of my daily routine, and now that it's marked down, I'm buying a tube to start using it again. Made with three different types of caffeine, aloe, rosehip oil, and vitamin C, the cream brightens, hydrates, and firms the undereye area. It also has a delicious vanilla scent that the brand says purposefully smells like a latte to perk you up. The beauty brand has quite a few other markdowns happening before Prime Day, and I'm definitely perusing its lineup while it's on sale.

Shop now: $22 (Originally $29); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

Adidas Studio Fleece Pants

5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Courtesy

Adidas always goes on sale for Prime Day, but this year its deals are starting early — including a jaw-dropping discount on its cozy Studio Fleece Pants. It may be summer, but I love pulling on a good pair of sweats while the AC is blasting in my apartment. You can snag these Adidas pants for as little as $12 (!!) depending on your size and color preference. What a steal.

Shop now: $12–$20 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Courtesy

A cute and comfy on-sale maxi dress with pockets? Excuse me while I add two to my cart. This Anrabess dress comes in 28 perfect-for-summer colors, including pretty tie-dye options. More than 6,100 Amazon shoppers have left a positive rating — some are "obsessed" with it, while others rave that it's "super soft," and equally "stretchy and flattering." And, most importantly, it's flowy yet fitted enough that it "doesn't look like a bag."

Shop now: $35 (Originally $47); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

Elemis Superfood Day Cream

5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Courtesy

My rule of thumb is that when something from the luxe London-based brand Elemis is on sale, I add it to cart. Known for its editor- and shopper-loved cleansing balm, the brand offers a handful of nourishing anti-aging goodies that not only smell good, but actually work, too. I've yet to try this superfood moisturizer that's packed with vitamins and antioxidants, but it sounds like just the pick-me-up my skin needs. Customers say they noticed a "dramatic change" in both skin texture and pore size in as little as a week after using the Elemis Superfood Day Cream, and that it "smells amazing" to boot. The best part? Several other Elemis products are discounted, too, so stock up while you can.

Shop now: $36 (Originally $48); amazon.com

Shop similar deals:

