This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins

Including clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi’s and JW Pei.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Published on July 9, 2022

Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

It's the weekend before Prime Day 2022, and all through Amazon, incredible deals are dropping on customer-loved clothes, shoes, and accessories. While the official sale event will take place on July 12 and 13, the early fashion savings certainly do not disappoint.

With everything from Levi's denim shorts to Daily Ritual T-shirts to Circus by Sam Edelman sandals going for major discounts, the early Prime Day fashion sale is your chance to update your summer wardrobe for less. Keep scrolling to check out the incredible fashion deals we can't help but add to our carts.

Best Overall Early Prime Day Fashion Deals:

Of course, we can't just stop at 10 early deals, so we went deeper into each category to find the best discounts. Below, browse through 15 more early Prime Day fashion deals you can shop before the main two-day sale.

Best Early Prime Day Clothing Deals:

In the clothing section, you'll find shopper-tested activewear, elevated everyday basics, and summer-ready dresses for up to 62 percent off.

The soft and stretchy sweat shorts that one reviewer said are "loose enough for lounging but also not sloppy," are on sale for just $9. They're made from a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, and come in five colors and sizes XS through XXL. Wear these shorts with a comfy tee and slippers around the house, and then swap out your fuzzy footwear for sneakers, and you're ready to go run errands.

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $9 (Originally $23); amazon.com

To wear with your new shorts, grab this sleeveless crop top that's going for 62 percent off. It's available in 18 colors and made from a breathable blend of modal and elastane with a cross-front detail. According to one shopper, it's "perfect for working out" or as a "light shirt for summer."

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $15 (Originally $40); amazon.com

For more formal occasions, check out this Milumia short-sleeve floral dress that comes in 15 colorful patterns. Available in sizes XS through 3X, the dress has decorative buttons down the front and an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. A reviewer confirmed it's "not too clingy and super flattering," which is truly all you can ask for in a breezy summer dress.

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $32 (Originally $44); amazon.com

Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals:

Whether you're in the market for a new pair of sneakers or sandals, the early Prime Day shoe sale has every style you can imagine, starting at $24.

Starting off with a pair of casual sandals, the Bronax Cloud Slides are on sale for just $24. They come in 14 colors and are made from cushioned rubber with shock-absorbent soles. One shopper called them "the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn," adding that they "literally feel like you're walking on clouds." We love a pair of shoes that lives up to its name.

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com

If you're looking for more elevated sandals, we recommend the Franco Sarto Loran Slip-Ons for 30 percent off. The square-toe sandals have a thick leather band across the top, post between the toes, 1-inch wooden heel, and rubber outsoles. Plus, they come in three neutral tones that'll seamlessly blend into your wardrobe.

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $69 (Originally $99); amazon.com

For those who have their sandal collection covered, go for the Adidas Grand Court Sneakers instead. They're the number-one best-selling women's tennis shoes on Amazon and are currently on sale for $45. The sneakers are made from genuine leather with rubber outsoles, and feature a lace-up closure and signature Adidas stripes on both sides. You can wear them with everything from loungewear to athleisure to a sundress.

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $45 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Best Early Prime Day Accessory Deals:

No outfit is complete without a few great accessories, and neither is the early Prime Day sale. Shop handbags, sunglasses, jewelry, and hats at unbeatable prices.

You can't go wrong with a pair of classic cat-eye sunglasses, and this oversized style from Sojos is reduced to just $15. They're available in 11 frame and lens color combinations, and the package comes with two glasses cases and a cleaning cloth. One shopper who "loves these sunglasses so much" said the "quality is great, and they look so chic and expensive."

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Gold hoop earrings are another timeless piece that'll never go out style, and these Shashi chunky gold hoops are on sale for $43. They have post closures and a polished finish for some extra shine. Even if you're just wearing jeans and a T-shirt, they offer the perfect hint of sparkle to elevate your look.

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $43 (Originally $62); amazon.com

You'll need a bag to finish off your summer outfits, and we have our eye on the JW Pei Joy. Made from vegan leather with a fabric lining, the purse has a foldover flap with a magnetic closure, gold hardware, and an adjustable strap, so you can either wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody. Whether you get it in a neutral color or bright shade, it'll make a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Early prime day fashion deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $76 (Originally $90); amazon.com

This weekend is your last chance to take advantage of Amazon's early Prime Day deals before the sale officially starts, so add your favorites to your cart before time runs out.

Shop More Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:

