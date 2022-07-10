I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale

This weekend, I'm sharing my top 10 picks from the early Prime Day 2022 sale , including a Cupshe swimsuit, StriVectin skincare, Franco Sarto sandals, Yankee candles, and more. Below, read up on all of the discounted fashion, beauty, and home items I'm adding to my cart.

If you ask me, the best time to shop Amazon's Prime Day deals is before the sale even officially begins. You can take advantage of the early discounts in the fashion, beauty, and home departments without having to worry about items selling out too quickly. And as someone who spends the majority of her time scouring Amazon for deals (it is my job, after all), I've learned a thing or two about how to find the best ones.

Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit With Mesh Panels Courtesy this $33 V-neck style from Cupshe I'm a sucker for a flattering one-piece swimsuit, and I've got my eye on this $33 V-neck style from Cupshe that one reviewer called "cute and a little sexy, but not too revealing." Available in four colors and patterns, the swimsuit has a cross-front design with mesh underneath, adjustable straps, removable pads, and a hook closure in the back. Shop now: $33 (Originally $40); amazon.com

BB Dakota Knit Day Party Mini Dress Courtesy BB Dakota knit mini dress Moving on to fashion, this BB Dakota knit mini dress is perfect for hot summer days and available for a huge 44 percent discount. Made from 100 percent cotton, the lilac dress has a deep scoop neckline and a tight-fitting silhouette. I could see myself wearing this during the day with flat sandals and a crossbody bag and dressing it up at night with heels and a clutch; it could even be worn as a swimsuit coverup, making it a no-brainer for summer. Shop now: $56 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Franco Sarto Josette 2 Espadrille Wedge Sandal Courtesy these espadrille wedge sandals Franco Sarto shoes fit me well and are consistently comfortable, so I'm adding these espadrille wedge sandals to my collection while they're 40 percent off. Available in three neutral tones, they have a leather upper with a post between the toes and an ankle strap with a hook-and-loop closure. The shoes also have a 1.75-inch wedge and woven details in the midsole. I'll be wearing them with flowy sundresses all summer long. Shop now: $59 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Lele Sadoughi Daphne Crystal Necklace Courtesy this Lele Sadoughi crystal-embellished flower pendant I'm a big gold jewelry person, so I was thrilled when I saw this Lele Sadoughi crystal-embellished flower pendant for 30 percent off. It's made from brass with a polished finish, and it has an adjustable chain that you can wear anywhere between 15.75 and 19 inches long. I already have two dainty gold necklaces that I never take off, and I'm confident this one will go perfectly with my stack. Shop now: $60 (Originally $85); amazon.com

Z Supply Malibu Striped Midi Dress Courtesy this Z Supply midi Another knit summer dress, this Z Supply midi is the perfect one-and-done outfit to throw on this season. The v-neck dress comes in a striped pattern in a neutral pink, beige, and gray color palette. It'll look great on its own with a pair of flat sandals or sneakers, or, you can add some pizazz with a cropped denim jacket and a shoulder bag. Shop now: $80 (Originally $114); amazon.com

Levi's High Loose Jeans Courtesy Levi's wide-leg jeans I kid you not, these Levi's wide-leg jeans are made from the softest denim I've ever felt in my life. They're super high-waisted with a zipper fly and a 31-inch inseam that makes it look like you have legs for days. I like to wear them with a white bodysuit and a pair of platform sandals for an instantly chic look. Grab them now while they're on sale for under $100. Shop now: $91 (Originally $108); amazon.com

Levoit Air Purifier Courtesy best-selling Levoit air purifier If you have seasonal allergies like me, I highly recommend getting this best-selling Levoit air purifier while it's discounted. I've had one in my bedroom for the past two years, and it has drastically reduced the amount of dust and toxins I inhale every day. It's super sleek, so I don't mind leaving it out on my nightstand, and it's so quiet that I often forget it's even there. Shop now: $85 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Julep It's Balm 2-in-1 Lip Balm + Buildable Lipstick Courtesy Julep two-in-one balm Even in the summertime, my lips still get chapped, so I'm always on the hunt for new products and treatments. The Julep two-in-one balm is hydrating and gives your lips a pop of color, making it ideal for those of us with dry skin. One shopper confirmed that it's "very moisturizing yet lightweight," and provides "just enough color." Shop now: $10 (Originally $12); amazon.com