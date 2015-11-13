5 Times Dylan Penn and Robin Wright Were Mother-Daughter Twins

Model and actress Dylan Penn is set to make her big screen debut in Condemned (out Friday), but that's not the only way she's following in mom Robin Wright’s footsteps.

As she learns the ropes of the red carpet, it seems Penn is also taking cues from her famous mom’s chic minimalist style. And despite their 25 year age difference, the look-alike duo both gravitate toward streamlined silhouettes and tailored separates over anything too frilly. Their shared love of neutrals also reigns supreme in everything from classic LBDs to pristine white dinner jackets.

“Since I was really little my mom always said, ‘The simpler you go the better it is,’” Penn told us when we caught up with over the summer. "Like, don’t over do it. And as long as you feel comfortable, it’s going to be sexy.” In this case, mother really does know best.

Scroll down to see some of their trademark looks.