This Viral, Dua Lipa-Approved Heel Trend Makes No Sense — but It's All I'm Wearing to Summer Weddings

When I was a bridesmaid for my cousin's wedding, she requested one thing: "Don't wear weird shoes." I guess I have a reputation, and she must have known that the strappy black heels she asked me to buy were not even on my radar. Shoes that simple are far more practical than the colorful platform options I often opt for (like Marc Jacobs's recent Kiki boots reedition) and make me feel entirely unlike myself. It wasn't until recently that I realized there's a strappy black heel for everyone — mine just happen to cost $1,600 and feature a heel that looks like a rose.