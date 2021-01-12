Dua Lipa's LBD Includes a Very Visible Thong

The '00s are alive and well.

By Christopher Luu
Jan 11, 2021 @ 7:23 pm
Dua Lipa saw Hailey Bieber's Met Gala thong dress and decided to give it a few twists. In her latest Instagram posts, she showed off a strappy LBD by Mônot that featured a halter neck, cutouts, and a low back. Page Six reports that the logo-emblazoned exposed thong came courtesy of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty. The move puts Lipa with the likes of Bieber, Kim KardashianJennifer Lopez, and Bella Hadid, who have all worn exposed thongs in the past.

Lipa paired her dress with a statement-making Technicolor manicure, layers of gold jewelry, and wavy hair. Her gallery includes snapshots of boyfriend Anwar Hadid, what appears to be a very luxe dinner party, and the vistas of Tulum, Mexico. Hadid approved of the style move, as did Lipa's parents. They all left heart emoji in the comments section.

Lipa is no stranger to trends that had their heyday in the '00s. Last winter, she wore low-rise, wide-leg jeans with UGG boots to brave the New York City chill. And last summer, she channeled the '80s with a throwback Care Bears crochet bikini by Italian brand GCDS. 

