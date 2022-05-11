Dua Lipa's Under-$250 'It' Bag Sold Out in 2.5 Hours, but It's Finally Back in Stock at Nordstrom

Right now, a majority of the Internet is trying to come up with a spare $2,700 to buy the 'It' bag of the moment: Balenciaga's extremely popular Le Cagole bag. Today, while passing by three different girls carrying a different color Cagole, I spotted a pink, 5-foot version painted on the side of a Williamsburg building, held by a billboard-size Kim Kardashian — all before 10 am. The brand's modern take on its famous City bag has gone extremely viral, and is the rare kind of bag any girl with an archive fashion collection wants and every top supermodel owns, yet it also has mainstream appeal. But you know what's even better than the most obvious 'It' bag of the season? This under-the-radar 'It' bag that's a Dua Lipa staple — and it's $2,450 less.