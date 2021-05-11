Dua Lipa Wore Garters on the Red Carpet

And paired them with big beehive hair.

By Christopher Luu
May 11, 2021 @ 2:16 pm
Dua Lipa proved that she has the red carpet range. While fans are accustomed to seeing her in shimmering, slinky Versace dresses and metallic, spotlight-stealing gowns, the 2021 BRIT Awards offered her a chance to do a full 180 from her usual fashion M.O. and opt for drama. She arrived wearing a sky-high bouffant hairdo and a theatrical gown from Vivienne Westwood Couture that featured vertigo-inducing platforms and a sexy touch that's a rarity on the red carpet: garters.

The yellow mini dress also featured a purple mesh overlay and included a show-stopping draped asymmetric train. Fans of the designer will recognize the dress's corseted bodice and draped neckline, both details being trademark Westwood. A statement from the brand explained that Lipa finished the look with faux-croc purple platforms and a three-row pearl choker that featured the iconic British designer's galactic logo.

Credit: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Lipa performed at the show and was up for three awards: Female Solo Artist, British Single, and Mastercard Album. 

"Being back on the BRITS stage, I wanted to do something different, something special, so there's pressure that comes with that, but I'm very excited," she told the BBC. "It's different and it's fun and I just decided to go a little bit out there with the performance but make it very London."

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Lipa's well on her way to making garters a go-to for her red carpet looks. Back in 2019, she wore garters with a full Dion Lee outfit to the MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain. The look was less bordello babe and leaned into kink territory, pairing satin ankle boots with the garters and a leather body harness. 

