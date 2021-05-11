Dua Lipa Wore Garters on the Red Carpet
And paired them with big beehive hair.
Dua Lipa proved that she has the red carpet range. While fans are accustomed to seeing her in shimmering, slinky Versace dresses and metallic, spotlight-stealing gowns, the 2021 BRIT Awards offered her a chance to do a full 180 from her usual fashion M.O. and opt for drama. She arrived wearing a sky-high bouffant hairdo and a theatrical gown from Vivienne Westwood Couture that featured vertigo-inducing platforms and a sexy touch that's a rarity on the red carpet: garters.
The yellow mini dress also featured a purple mesh overlay and included a show-stopping draped asymmetric train. Fans of the designer will recognize the dress's corseted bodice and draped neckline, both details being trademark Westwood. A statement from the brand explained that Lipa finished the look with faux-croc purple platforms and a three-row pearl choker that featured the iconic British designer's galactic logo.
Lipa performed at the show and was up for three awards: Female Solo Artist, British Single, and Mastercard Album.
"Being back on the BRITS stage, I wanted to do something different, something special, so there's pressure that comes with that, but I'm very excited," she told the BBC. "It's different and it's fun and I just decided to go a little bit out there with the performance but make it very London."
Lipa's well on her way to making garters a go-to for her red carpet looks. Back in 2019, she wore garters with a full Dion Lee outfit to the MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain. The look was less bordello babe and leaned into kink territory, pairing satin ankle boots with the garters and a leather body harness.