Apr 17, 2008 @ 4:58 pm
Keurig Coffeemaker
"It's the best thing in the world; it makes one cup of coffee, which doesn't take any time to brew."
-
Scott Foley
Keurig Platinum B70 single-cup brewer, $199;
keurig.com
.
Taghi Naderzad
Corzo Tequila
"Our racing team always has a shot-after the race."
-
Patrick Dempsey
Corzo Reposado, $68;
morrellwine.com
.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Elektra Espresso Machine
"I really got into the art of developing the perfect
crema
."
-
James Marsden
Elektra Micro Casa Semiautomatica espresso machine of chrome and Murano glass, $1,849;
1st-line.net
.
Courtesy Super Espresso Maker
Darroze Bas-Armagnac
"It's like cognac, but more complex."
-
Peter Sarsgaard
Darroze Bas-Armagnac Reserve Speciale, $70;
astorwines.com
.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Macallan Scotch
"I started drinking Scotch just to be a man."
-
Adam Brody
Macallan 18 single Malt, $135;
wine-club.net
.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1
of
6
