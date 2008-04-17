Drinks

InStyle.com
Apr 17, 2008 @ 4:58 pm
Keurig Coffeemaker
pinterest
Keurig Coffeemaker

"It's the best thing in the world; it makes one cup of coffee, which doesn't take any time to brew."
- Scott Foley

Keurig Platinum B70 single-cup brewer, $199; keurig.com.
Taghi Naderzad
Corzo Tequila
pinterest
Corzo Tequila

"Our racing team always has a shot-after the race."
- Patrick Dempsey

Corzo Reposado, $68; morrellwine.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Elektra Espresso Machine
pinterest
Elektra Espresso Machine

"I really got into the art of developing the perfect crema."
- James Marsden

Elektra Micro Casa Semiautomatica espresso machine of chrome and Murano glass, $1,849; 1st-line.net.
Courtesy Super Espresso Maker
Darroze Bas-Armagnac
pinterest
Darroze Bas-Armagnac

"It's like cognac, but more complex."
- Peter Sarsgaard

Darroze Bas-Armagnac Reserve Speciale, $70; astorwines.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Macallan Scotch
pinterest
Macallan Scotch

"I started drinking Scotch just to be a man."
- Adam Brody

Macallan 18 single Malt, $135; wine-club.net.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Taghi Naderzad

Keurig Coffeemaker


"It's the best thing in the world; it makes one cup of coffee, which doesn't take any time to brew."
- Scott Foley

Keurig Platinum B70 single-cup brewer, $199; keurig.com.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Corzo Tequila


"Our racing team always has a shot-after the race."
- Patrick Dempsey

Corzo Reposado, $68; morrellwine.com.
3 of 5 Courtesy Super Espresso Maker

Elektra Espresso Machine


"I really got into the art of developing the perfect crema."
- James Marsden

Elektra Micro Casa Semiautomatica espresso machine of chrome and Murano glass, $1,849; 1st-line.net.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Darroze Bas-Armagnac


"It's like cognac, but more complex."
- Peter Sarsgaard

Darroze Bas-Armagnac Reserve Speciale, $70; astorwines.com.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Macallan Scotch


"I started drinking Scotch just to be a man."
- Adam Brody

Macallan 18 single Malt, $135; wine-club.net.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!