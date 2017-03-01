The Perfect Spring Outfit Idea from Dries Van Noten's PFW Runway

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Callie Turner
Mar 01, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Dries Van Noten may have created his latest collection for fall, but we simply cannot wait until September to try out this outfit equation: graphic, mid-length dress + statement necklace + calf-height boot = easy and impactful spring look.

Warmer weather calls for more color in your wardrobe, and a geometric print is an of-the-moment alternative to floral. We encourage you to find your inner ‘maximalist’ and pair the ensemble with an XL necklace in a complementary color. Opt for calf-height boots as a fresh interpretation of the classic ‘dress and boots’ trend. Extra points if they’re white leather.

Shop the perfect statement pieces below.

WATCH: Runway Remix: See Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

 

1 of 3 Courtesy

Stella Jean dress

Stella Jean available at matchesfashion.com $577 SHOP NOW
2 of 3 Courtesy

Etro necklace

Etro available at matchesfashion.com $346 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman boots

Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com $598 SHOP NOW

