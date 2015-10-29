16 Bewitching Dresses to Wear Instead of a Halloween Costume

Jonathan Borge
Oct 29, 2015

Halloween is the one night of the year when women and men alike either freely transform into uncharacteristically ghoulish creatures or take the opportunity to showcase their toned physique. But who says prepping for one of fall’s most highly anticipated celebrations means you can’t take a glamorous approach to party dressing? For those who prefer to steer clear of a costume, we’ve rounded up 16 covetable dresses that’ll let you stand out from the crowd. From floor-length Victorian-inspired gowns with a dark streak to lace dresses with a crimson twist, these pieces are not only Halloween-appropriate, but can also be worn time and time again.   

1 of 16 Courtesy

ALICE + OLIVIA

$495; netaporter.com

2 of 16 Courtesy

H&M

$70; hm.com

3 of 16 Courtesy

ZARA

$100; zara.com

4 of 16 Courtesy

MIU MIU 

$1,550; netaporter.com

5 of 16 Courtesy

H&M

$70; hm.com

6 of 16 Courtesy

SANDRO

$470; sandro-paris.com

7 of 16 Courtesy

HALSTON HERITAGE

$545; netaporter.com

8 of 16 Courtesy

TOPSHOP 

$70; topshop.com

9 of 16 Courtesy

ALICE + OLIVIA

$1,698; aliceandolivia.com

10 of 16 Courtesy

MAISON MARGIELA

$1,865; netaporter.com

11 of 16 Courtesy

H&M

$70; hm.com

12 of 16 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

$190; topshop.com

13 of 16 Courtesy

MARCHESA 

$795; netaporter.com

14 of 16 Courtesy

ZARA

$70; zara.com

15 of 16 Courtesy

H&M

$20; hm.com

16 of 16 Courtesy

REBECCA MINKOFF

$448; rebeccaminkoff.com

