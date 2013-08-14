Dress Up Your Digits with 15 Extraordinary Midi Rings

Jennifer Davis
Aug 14, 2013 @ 11:48 am

Rings have gotten a raise this year. No longer relegated to the lower half of your fingers, the newest addition to this accessory family, aptly dubbed the midi ring, fits just above your knuckles for a sweet and stylish finish. Whether dainty or bold, they play nicely when stacked up against your go-to bands. So, go ahead match one, two or ten with the rest of your collection -- the possibilities are endless! Click the photo to start shopping 15 of our favorites including picks from BaubleBar, Gorjana, TopShop and more.  Your fingers will thank you.

BaubleBar

This twisted ring combines two bands for a delicate double whammy.

$24; baublebar.com.
Bonnie Jonas

A curved triangle tops this dainty gold ring.

$10; nordstrom.com.
Forever 21

Burnished gold gets a tough finish with a double spike accent.

$3; forever21.com.
Gorjana

This delicate gold band features a petite cross charm.

$25; gorjana-griffin.com.
JewelMint

Shoot for the stars with this celestial shaped ring.

$24; jewelmint.com.
Catbird NYC

Show your love for furry felines with this dainty 14k gold kitten ring.

$98; catbirdnyc.com.
Wendy Nichol

This slim 14k gold design is finished off with a dainty triangle.

$200; barneys.com.
Topshop

This zig-zag shaped ring in silver is a great for an easy stack.

$9; topshop.com.
Topshop

Aim for a funky look with this double arrow midi ring.

$11; topshop.com.
SunaharA Malibu

Bright turquoise stones stand out against this silver wrap band style.

$31; shopbop.com.
Urban Outfitters

An infinity symbol is the focal point of this slim midi design.

$6; urbanoutfitters.com.
Asos

You won’t want to break the chain with this linked design.

$9; asos.com.
Citizen Mod

The popular evil eye motif takes center stage on this simple gold accessory.

$10; citizenmod.com.
BaubleBar

The wavy shape of this silver ring gives it a unique twist.

$25; baublebar.com.
Francesca’s

Wrap your finger with this bejeweled snake midi ring.

$9; francescas.com.

