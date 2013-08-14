Dress Up Your Digits with 15 Extraordinary Midi Rings

Rings have gotten a raise this year. No longer relegated to the lower half of your fingers, the newest addition to this accessory family, aptly dubbed the midi ring, fits just above your knuckles for a sweet and stylish finish. Whether dainty or bold, they play nicely when stacked up against your go-to bands. So, go ahead match one, two or ten with the rest of your collection -- the possibilities are endless! Click the photo to start shopping 15 of our favorites including picks from BaubleBar, Gorjana, TopShop and more. Your fingers will thank you.

MORE:

• Delicate Jewelry That Tops Our Wish List

• 20 Pieces of Costume Jewelry Under $25

• Peridot Pieces for an August Birthday Girl