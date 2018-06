1 of 7 MCV Photo

WHY WE LOVE IT

It’s a mystery why so many designers chose to riff on the crisp white shirt. But all their tucking, knotting, perforating, draping, wrapping and layering yielded refreshingly inventive yet accessible pieces. Equally fascinating? None of it looks like menswear.



HOW TO WEAR IT

If it’s a shirt, you don’t have to tuck it in. But counter the "nurse" effect with a short skirt or unique sleeve. If it’s more of a dress, go for draping and volume, or add on an "apron" skirt. Keep accessories white (except for shoes), and add light blush and nude or pale pink lips to avoid looking washed out.



Photos: (left to right) Altuzarra, Jil Sander, Jason Wu, Lanvin