7 Dress-and-Boots Pairings That Make Us Want Colder Weather, Now

There's no need to rid your closet of dresses just because the temperatures are dropping. Swapping a sandal for a boot and bare legs for tights are easy ways to make dresses work for you all year round. Of course, you'll want to find something fall-forward: an autumnal color or warmer texture (we're loving flannel right now). But the trick to Fall dress-wearing is in the shoe pairing.

Here, we find the best boot-slash-dress pairings that will keep your wardrobe dress-happy no matter the season. From ankle boots to OTK, kitten heels, to flats, there's a shoe for everyone in this list. Happy shopping!

