7 Dress-and-Boots Pairings That Make Us Want Colder Weather, Now

Getty Images
Elana Zajdman
Aug 20, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's no need to rid your closet of dresses just because the temperatures are dropping. Swapping a sandal for a boot and bare legs for tights are easy ways to make dresses work for you all year round. Of course, you'll want to find something fall-forward: an autumnal color or warmer texture (we're loving flannel right now). But the trick to Fall dress-wearing is in the shoe pairing.

Here, we find the best boot-slash-dress pairings that will keep your wardrobe dress-happy no matter the season. From ankle boots to OTK, kitten heels, to flats, there's a shoe for everyone in this list. Happy shopping!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Spur Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress and Aubergine Boots

Shop: 1. Veronica Beard dress, $595; net-a-porter.com. 2. Stuart Weitzman boots, $798; stuartweitzman.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Stretch Cotton-Poplin Dress and Ankle Booties

Shop: 1. Staud dress, $295; net-a-porter.com. 2. Tory Burch booties, $398; toryburch.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Ruffled Silk-Crepon Dress and Studded Boots

Shop: 1. See By Chloe dress, $495; net-a-porter.com. 2. See By Chloe boots, $419; farfetch.com

4 of 7 Courtesy

Plaid Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress and White Ankle Booties

Shop: 1. Isabel Marant Etoile dress, $465; modaoperandi.com. 2. Atp Atelier booties, $412; farfetch.com

5 of 7 Courtesy

Printed Knit Dress and Square-Toe Ankle Boots

Shop: 1. Carven dress, $592; farfetch.com. 2. Reike Nen boots, $455; marthalouisa.com

6 of 7 Courtesy

Metallic Foral-Print Silk-Blend Georgette Dress and Tall Boots

Shop: 1. Ulla Johnson dress, $695; net-a-porter.com. 2. Humanoid boots, $374; farfetch.com

7 of 7 Courtesy

Hammered-Satin Maxi Dress and Round-Toe Velvet Ankle Boots

Shop: 1. Les Heroines dress, $385; net-a-porter.com. 2. Chloe boots, $398 (Originally $995); farfetch.com

