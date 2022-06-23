Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These $16 Butt-Lifting Leggings So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers

Looking for your new favorite pair of leggings? Amazon shoppers are convinced you need this under-the-radar butt-lifting pair in your life.

The Dreamoon Butt Scrunch Leggings recently shot up over 20,000 percent in sales, per Amazon's Movers & Shakers chart, which tracks products with the biggest gains in sales rank over a 24-hour period. Customers are obsessed with how flattering the $16 leggings are thanks to their scrunched backside, which gives a butt-lifting illusion. The leggings are similar in style to the Seasum leggings that went TikTok-viral last year and even had celebrities like Lizzo hopping on the trend.

The Dreamoon leggings are now best-sellers on Amazon thanks to how many people have added them to their carts. They come in several styles that all "accentuate" your backside, according to shoppers, including a seamless ribbed option, a contoured design, and the textured scrunching style. The product's listing notes that the contoured and textured versions both have the scrunched center, while the ribbed style does not. Available in sizes small to XL, you can snag the leggings in 20 colors like mint, light gray, blue, and black.

Shoppers rave that the Dreamoon leggings are "super comfortable," "sexy," and "durable." "These leggings are so good. I got so many compliments and stares when I wore them," one shopper wrote. "They have good stretch but I recommend sticking to your size. I sized down but the scrunch was hiking up my crack a little too much."

A few customers note that the leggings look small at first, but end up stretching "generously" to "fit perfectly." Another person said they "never thought a pair of leggings could make [their] butt look so nice," while a final shopper confirmed that "you won't regret" your purchase if you buy them.

I mean, I'm pretty convinced I need the Dreamoon leggings in my closet, stat. Snag your favorite pair on Amazon before they sell out.