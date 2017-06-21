The Dreamiest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Solstice Party

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
Jun 21, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

If you are like us, the invites are pouring in for summer solstice soirees and what better excuse to start shopping the warm weather dresses hitting stores now! We are dying for fluid ruffles, embroidered cottons, and dreamy floral prints – essentially anything airy and light that can be warm all summer long, from day to night! Start shopping our favorite picks below and you'll be set to kick off the first official day of summer in style! Cheers to that!

1 of 8 Courtesy

THE TIERED FLORAL

This lightweight number provides plenty of flounce with a charming tiered skirt in a dainty floral print. 

Alexa Chung $785 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

THE UPGRADED SHIRTDRESS

An airy cotton shirtdress gets the modern day refresh in blue and white stripes with soft eyelet trim. 

La Vie $350 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

THE FLOATY MINI 

This little mini dress offers plenty of summer wear appeal with soft frills and a red hot print. 

Mango $60 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

THE MODERN PRAIRIE 

Crisp white cotton provides a base layer for darling floral embroidery giving off a modern praire girl vibe. 

Farrow $120 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

THE FESTIVE MIDI

A pop of cherry red embroidery packs a punch on this easy sundress that will effortlessly take you from rooftop barbeque to moonlit garden party. 

Kate Spade $328 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

THE ROMANTIC SEERSUCKER 

This effortless number in a perfect shade of orange sherbet coloring is ideal for ice cream tasting and rosé sipping. 

Lisa Marie Fernandez $995 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

THE CUTOUT SUNDRESS

A vintage halter silhouette gets the contemporary makeover with a slight cutout adding just a hint of sexiness. 

Zimmermann $530 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courteys

THE EMBROIDERED POPLIN

Red and white striped poplin gets the bohemian twist with colorful floral embroidery along the bodice. 

Zara $70 SHOP NOW

