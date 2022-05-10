Amazon's Best-Selling Heels Are "Shockingly Comfortable" — and Up to 53% Off Right Now
If you've been wearing sneakers almost exclusively for the past two years, you're probably not interested in the sky-high heels you once wore. But with wedding season back in full force, you may need nice shoes to wear to formal events. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a pair of heels that are "shockingly comfortable," and they're on sale for up to 53 percent off.
The Dream Pairs open-toe heels are the best-selling heeled sandals on Amazon, and they have more than 6,800 five-star ratings. Available in 24 colors and patterns, the shoes have a 3-inch block heel, a strap across the top, and an adjustable ankle strap with a buckle. They also have padded insoles to cushion your feet and rubber outsoles to prevent you from slipping. But if 3 inches is too much for you, the brand also makes a lower-heel version.
Since the heels come in so many different colorways, you can wear them for a wide range of occasions. For a formal affair, either go for a sleek neutral pair, like these beige ones, or a sparkly pair, like these silver ones. There's also a white satin pair that would be perfect for a bride on their big day. And for more casual events or a simple night out, go for a bright-colored style, like these bright red ones or this floral option.
In the reviews section, many shoppers were surprised by how comfortable they were walking and dancing in these heels. One reviewer, who is "not a big heel-wearing person," said the shoes are well-fitting enough that they're not "racing to take them off after an hour or so." According to another person, putting on the heels was like "wearing a gym shoe."
Other reviewers commented on the quality of the sandals, writing that they "look super classy and expensive" and "feel well-made."
This limited-time deal won't last for long, so be sure to grab the Dream Pairs heeled sandals for up to 53 percent off on Amazon before they go back up to full price.
