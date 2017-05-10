Get Country-Chic with the New Draper James Collection for Net-a-Porter

Looking for easy, wearable buys for summer? Look no further. Reese Witherspoon’s Southern lifestyle brand Draper James is partnering with Net-a-Porter for an exclusive capsule collection chock full of sweetness, sass, and country charm.

Prepare for vibrant prints (oversize gingham, retro florals, and even a cheeky pink flamingo!) in perfectly tailored cuts that will flatter any body type. With so many fun colors and silhouettes, this collection provides a little something for everyone—not just the Southern belles.

The capsule debuts online May 10, but make sure to look out for an additional drop of new styles on June 5. Shop some of our favorite picks below.

GINGHAM SUNDRESS

This darling dress feels fresh for picnics and backyard barbecues this summer season.   

WHITE OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOP

This pretty top is equally great with a full skirt (see the floral maxi below!) as well as a light-wash jean. 

FLORAL PRINT MAXI SKIRT

This skirt is the essential breezy summer maxi. Extra style points for hidden pockets! 

FLAMINGO PRINT V-NECK DRESS

This fit-and-flare style is conservative in the front, but all party in the back with an open cutout. 

WHITE BRODERIE COTTON DRESS

A perfect white sundress will be your closet go-to from Memorial Day through Labor Day. 

