Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Plus-Size Collaboration is All Under $145

Earlier this spring, Reese Witherspoon's highly addictive lifestyle brand, Draper James teamed up with the popular plus-size retailer Eloquii for a plus-size collection. It sold out fast (we were not surprised), which is to be expected when you have two coveted brands joining forces for a major fashion moment.

Now, the Draper James for Eloquii collaboration is back with more pieces for the upcoming summer season. Expect the same amazing quality, fun southern charm, and powerful prints like the first collaboration but in new styles that your closet will thank you for.

The pieces are infused with a sense of summer cool: gingham on a flattering flare dress, lightweight chambray, floral prints, and fresh stripes. Also, nothing is priced over $145 and sizes go up to 28! “It’s been such a fun and rewarding experience to work with Eloquii on the collaboration. We are thrilled to invite more women into the family with the Draper James for Eloquii collection", says Witherspoon, Creative Director & Founder of Draper James.

Coinciding with this new release is an ultimate giveaway! Eloquii, Draper James, and Rent the Runway, have teamed up to give one very lucky winner and their plus-one "The Ultimate Nashville Trip", which includes a 2-night stay at the Thompson Hotel, $750 American Express Card for airfare, $200 gifts cards to eat at Witherspoon's favorite restaurants, and a $1,000 gift card to both Draper James and Eloquii along with a 6-month membership to Rent the Runway's RTR Unlimited! Phew! A once in a lifetime trip and a new wardrobe? Count us in! To enter, visit draperjames.com.

Scroll down to view some of our favorites from the collection (we also love the pretty bow tee, above), then head to draperjames.com, renttherunway.com, or eloquii.com to shop the full collection.