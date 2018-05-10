Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Plus-Size Collaboration is All Under $145

Coliena Rentmeester
Lashauna Williams
May 10, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

Earlier this spring, Reese Witherspoon's highly addictive lifestyle brand, Draper James teamed up with the popular plus-size retailer Eloquii for a plus-size collection. It sold out fast (we were not surprised), which is to be expected when you have two coveted brands joining forces for a major fashion moment.

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe's Twinning Moments

 

Now, the Draper James for Eloquii collaboration is back with more pieces for the upcoming summer season. Expect the same amazing quality, fun southern charm, and powerful prints like the first collaboration but in new styles that your closet will thank you for.

RELATED: Draper James and Eloquii Just Collabed on the Cutest Plus-Size Spring Capsule

The pieces are infused with a sense of summer cool: gingham on a flattering flare dress, lightweight chambray, floral prints, and fresh stripes. Also, nothing is priced over $145 and sizes go up to 28! “It’s been such a fun and rewarding experience to work with Eloquii on the collaboration. We are thrilled to invite more women into the family with the Draper James for Eloquii collection", says Witherspoon, Creative Director & Founder of Draper James.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's Affordable Crate and Barrel Line Will Liven Up Your Home for Spring

Coinciding with this new release is an ultimate giveaway! Eloquii, Draper James, and Rent the Runway, have teamed up to give one very lucky winner and their plus-one "The Ultimate Nashville Trip", which includes a 2-night stay at the Thompson Hotel, $750 American Express Card for airfare, $200 gifts cards to eat at Witherspoon's favorite restaurants, and a $1,000 gift card to both Draper James and Eloquii along with a 6-month membership to Rent the Runway's RTR Unlimited! Phew! A once in a lifetime trip and a new wardrobe? Count us in! To enter, visit draperjames.com.

Scroll down to view some of our favorites from the collection (we also love the pretty bow tee, above), then head to draperjames.com, renttherunway.com, or eloquii.com to shop the full collection.

1 of 4 Coliena Rentmeester

Button Front Chambray Dress

A lightweight dress is sure to be in heavy rotation during the upcoming hot months.

$145 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Coliena Rentmeester

Gingham Blocked Fit & Flare Dres

This checkered pattern is one of the most popular prints of the season. It works beautifully on this crisp dress.

$135 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Coliena Rentmeester

Flare Sleeve Printed Dress

The cheeky bird print adds a touch of cuteness to a classic silhouette.

$135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Coliena Rentmeester

Button Down Flutter Sleeve Top and Pleated Midi Skirt

This simple combo is a perfect mix-master to take to wear to the office.

from $65 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!