Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber Wear These Boots on Repeat, and They Just Got a Winter-Ready Upgrade

As long as I can recall, I’ve despised the cold and dressing in what one might deem as ~appropriate~ attire for facing the elements. It started back in elementary school when we spent recess outside playing in the snow — I hated swapping out my clothes halfway through the day for winter-ready gear. Maybe I was just an early-blooming party pooper, but there was something about having to throw snow pants over my Limited Too outfit of the day that didn’t sit right. And worst of all, I loathed swapping my pink Converse for actual snow boots.

Years later, my aversion to cold weather is still fully intact and my dislike for snow boots has held up, too. But because my main mode of transportation as city dweller is now my own two feet, I’m always on the lookout for a stylish boot that still ensures I’ll be able to feel my toes by the time I get home. So when I saw the it-girl coveted Dr.Marten Jadon boots got a faux-fur lining upgrade, I quite literally shrieked with joy.

If you recognize the chunky silhouette of the Jadon boot, it’s because it’s the same one Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber have been wearing nonstop all fall. From the airports to the NYC streets, the models have been sporting them everywhere, and Bella even put a surprisingly feminine twist on a pair during her birthday weekend.

Clearly, the platforms once reserved for the basements of punk shows in the ‘90s have made a full-on resurgence as of late. Whether you’re a Doc Marten devotee or have never owned a pair before, the revamped faux-fur lining and plush fit is reason enough to swap out your regular ol’ snow boots for these celeb-loved faves.

Designed with an inside zipper closure, there’s no need to fuss with laces even though the iconic utilitarian vibe is still very much intact. While the Jadon Boots can’t fully be classified as waterproof, between a waxy leather finish and chunky rubber soles with tread, they’re still suited to take on the elements with water and slip-resistant measures.

Take a note from Bella and Kaia’s book and head to Zappos to shop the winter-ready version of the iconic platform Jadon Boot. I, for one, plan to wear them all throughout the winter, a choice I’m sure my non-comforming elementary self would approve of.

