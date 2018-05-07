How a Met Gala Dress Is Made

The first Sies Marjan show took place on the top floor of a strange and random building in downtown New York; not in the epicenter of where most other shows take place. I remember getting chills as asymmetrical dresses, skirts, and overly textured coats walked the runway, and I very dramatically grabbed the PR person afterward and said, “THIS was magic.”

Full disclosure: I’m a huge Sander Lak fan. I love wearing his clothes, I love seeing his clothes, and I love talking about his clothes. So when I found out that he’d be attending this year's Met Gala, I was thrilled. Of course, you can never see one too many old-school designers on that red carpet, but seeing someone as bold and talented as Lak, makes the night all the more exciting.

Lak took an Angel to the religiously-themed event; Doutzen Kroes. “It's a nice thing we're from the same country,” Lak told me in his showroom days before the Gala about his decision to bring her as his guest. “She’s an incredibly easy person to work with. That’s very helpful, Especially for the first time. She completely trusted me to do whatever I thought was right. That’s not always the case.”

Here, Lak takes us through the making of Kroes’s Met Gala dress: