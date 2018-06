Double-Duty: How to Transition Summer Pieces into Fall

1 of 8 Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com, Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic, Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Transition Summer Pieces into Fall

Don't pack away your summer pieces just yet! With just a few simple styling tricks you can take your favorite warm-weather basics into fall (or from casual to office-friendly...or day to night!) just like Blake Lively, Alexa Chung, Brooklyn Decker and more.