This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Style Section

Shop bright-colored clothing and accessories starting at $26.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 18, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon’s Style Section
Photo: Getty Images

We all have that one piece of clothing in our wardrobes that makes us instantly feel good. It could be a flowy dress that hits just right, a T-shirt that's perfectly broken in, or a pair of jeans that give your backside a lift. Well, it turns out there's a reason your favorite fashion items boost your mood, and it has to do with the chemical reactions in your body.

'Dopamine Dressing' refers to the idea that wearing clothes we like can activate the release of dopamine, which is the feel-good chemical in our systems. "At the very core of Dopamine Dressing, whatever you wear has to bring you joy," Los Angeles-based fashion stylist Shea Daspin told InStyle. "If you are getting dressed and what you are trying on is putting you in a bad mood, you're doing it wrong."

For Shea, wearing bright colors and textured fabrics is what truly makes her happy. And when she styles her clients, she says "the dream is to put them in color," but she knows that "not everyone's reward chemical comes from there" and some people "value fit and fabric over color and movement." In the end, her goal is to "make people feel as beautiful as they look" — whether that's with colorful fashion or not.

But if you are feeling inspired to add some color into your wardrobe and get your dopamine flowing, Amazon's luxury summer fashion edit is the place to shop. And for those of us with lower budgets, there are also tons of affordable clothing and accessory options to choose from.

Shop Luxury Bright Summer Fashion:

If you want to ease into the bright fashion trend, go with the Oscar de la Renta Ivy Slide Sandals, which come in three floral prints. The designer collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jill Biden-approved brand Larroudé to create the summer-perfect slides. They're made from 100 percent cotton with a brand across the top and rubber outsoles. Throw them on with a simple sundress, and you may just have a little more pep in your step.

Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $490; amazon.com

Another accessory option, the Medea Top-Handle Bag is available in nine color options. It's made from leather with a cotton lining, magnetic button closure, metal feet, and a removable crossbody strap. According to the brand, it's designed to look like an elevated paper shopping bag, so you can wear it with casual outfits to run errands in style this summer.

Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $560; amazon.com

For a full patterned moment, check out the Mira Mikati Daisy-Print Dress. The polyester maxi has a halter neckline with a fabric tie and tiers throughout the flowy skirt. Pair it with simple white shoes and a matching handbag, and you're ready for an evening out or formal event.

Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $690; amazon.com

Shop Affordable Bright Summer Fashion:

At a more affordable price point, the Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals from The Drop are just the pop of color your summer outfits need. Available in nine colors and patterns, the slides are made from faux leather with a cushioned footbed and rubber outsoles. One shopper, who called the shoes "comfortable and cute," now owns them in three colors — that's how great they are.

Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

If colorful bags are more your thing, check out the Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch that's also from The Drop. It comes in four colors and can be worn as a shoulder bag, clutch, or wristlet. The bag is made from smooth faux leather with ruched details across the front and back. Given its simple silhouette, you can wear it both with casual daytime looks and elevated nighttime outfits.

Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

And for a colorful style moment from head to toe, go with the Anrabess One-Shoulder Maxi Dress. It comes in 13 colors, each with a smocked bodice, cutout on one side of the waistband, and a flowy skirt. The dress is made from breathable rayon that a shopper called "light and airy" — exactly what you want from a warm-weather dress.

Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Even if you start small with adding a few bright-colored pieces to your wardrobe, you might just be surprised at how they make you feel. As Shea says, "If you feel good, you look good, baby!"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon
This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon
Kelly Green Trend
Celebs and Royals Keep Wearing Kelly Green This Season, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
Amazon fashion summer editor's picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I'm Adding to My Summer Wardrobe for Under $100
Shopbop spring handbags
You're Going to See These Handbag Styles Everywhere This Spring and Summer
Cut-Out Dresses Summer Trend On Amazon
Cut-Outs Are Going to Be Big for Summer, According to Stylists — and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
Amazon Designer Brands Summer Edit
Amazon's New Designer Fashion Edit Is Full of Summer Styles From Brands Like Staud, Sam Edelman, and Frame
The Drop Maxi Dress Review
No One Believes Me When I Tell Them This Expensive-Looking Maxi Dress Is From Amazon
Amazon Summer Fashion Deals
Amazon Just Added 1,000+ New Fashion Deals to Its Summer Style Section, With Prices Starting at $5
The Drop Summer Handbags
Amazon's Influencer-Approved Brand Just Dropped New Under-$50 Handbags for Summer
New Amazon Fashion Arrivals
Out of 4,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Summer
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Summer
Kate Middleton Polka Dot Dress
Kate Middleton Just Wore a $3,000 Polka Dot Dress, but You Can Get the Look for $41 on Amazon
Amazon Secret Floral Storefront Features Flowy Summer Dresses
Amazon's Secret Floral Storefront Features Flowy Summer Dresses for Every Occasion
Amazon’s Top-Selling Night Out Dress Has a Ruched Design That’s “Extremely Flattering,” and It’s Just $33
Amazon's Top-Selling Night Out Dress Has a Ruched Design That's "Extremely Flattering," and It's Just $33
Amazon Linen
Thanks to This Secret Amazon Section, You Can Stock Up on Breezy Linen Fashion for Under $70
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals