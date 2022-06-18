Fashion This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Style Section Shop bright-colored clothing and accessories starting at $26. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 18, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images We all have that one piece of clothing in our wardrobes that makes us instantly feel good. It could be a flowy dress that hits just right, a T-shirt that's perfectly broken in, or a pair of jeans that give your backside a lift. Well, it turns out there's a reason your favorite fashion items boost your mood, and it has to do with the chemical reactions in your body. 'Dopamine Dressing' refers to the idea that wearing clothes we like can activate the release of dopamine, which is the feel-good chemical in our systems. "At the very core of Dopamine Dressing, whatever you wear has to bring you joy," Los Angeles-based fashion stylist Shea Daspin told InStyle. "If you are getting dressed and what you are trying on is putting you in a bad mood, you're doing it wrong." This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon For Shea, wearing bright colors and textured fabrics is what truly makes her happy. And when she styles her clients, she says "the dream is to put them in color," but she knows that "not everyone's reward chemical comes from there" and some people "value fit and fabric over color and movement." In the end, her goal is to "make people feel as beautiful as they look" — whether that's with colorful fashion or not. But if you are feeling inspired to add some color into your wardrobe and get your dopamine flowing, Amazon's luxury summer fashion edit is the place to shop. And for those of us with lower budgets, there are also tons of affordable clothing and accessory options to choose from. Shop Luxury Bright Summer Fashion: Oscar de la Renta Flower Ring Set, $290 Oscar de la Renta Ivy Slide Sandal, $490 L/Uniform Belt Bag, $500 Medea Top-Handle Bag, $560 Peter Dundas Lori Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $590 Aquazzura Panarea Flat Sandal, $625 Mira Mikati Daisy-Print Halter-Neck Tiered Dress, $690 Adriana Degreas Solid Cutout Midi Dress, $720 Christopher Kane Neon Floral-Tie Satin Dress, $2,095 If you want to ease into the bright fashion trend, go with the Oscar de la Renta Ivy Slide Sandals, which come in three floral prints. The designer collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jill Biden-approved brand Larroudé to create the summer-perfect slides. They're made from 100 percent cotton with a brand across the top and rubber outsoles. Throw them on with a simple sundress, and you may just have a little more pep in your step. Courtesy Shop now: $490; amazon.com Another accessory option, the Medea Top-Handle Bag is available in nine color options. It's made from leather with a cotton lining, magnetic button closure, metal feet, and a removable crossbody strap. According to the brand, it's designed to look like an elevated paper shopping bag, so you can wear it with casual outfits to run errands in style this summer. Courtesy Shop now: $560; amazon.com For a full patterned moment, check out the Mira Mikati Daisy-Print Dress. The polyester maxi has a halter neckline with a fabric tie and tiers throughout the flowy skirt. Pair it with simple white shoes and a matching handbag, and you're ready for an evening out or formal event. Courtesy Shop now: $690; amazon.com Shop Affordable Bright Summer Fashion: Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Dress, $26 Romwe Spaghetti-Strap V-Neck Ruffle Dress, $29 The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal, $30 The Drop Lyra Crochet Bralette, $35 Anrabess One-Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress, $37 The Drop Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch, $40 The Drop Alora Crochet Small Tote, $40 The Drop Daba Crochet Long-Sleeve Slouchy Pullover, $45 BB Dakota Flutter Away Top, $59 At a more affordable price point, the Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals from The Drop are just the pop of color your summer outfits need. Available in nine colors and patterns, the slides are made from faux leather with a cushioned footbed and rubber outsoles. One shopper, who called the shoes "comfortable and cute," now owns them in three colors — that's how great they are. Courtesy Shop now: $30; amazon.com If colorful bags are more your thing, check out the Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch that's also from The Drop. If colorful bags are more your thing, check out the Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch that's also from The Drop. It comes in four colors and can be worn as a shoulder bag, clutch, or wristlet. The bag is made from smooth faux leather with ruched details across the front and back. Given its simple silhouette, you can wear it both with casual daytime looks and elevated nighttime outfits. Courtesy Shop now: $40; amazon.com And for a colorful style moment from head to toe, go with the Anrabess One-Shoulder Maxi Dress. It comes in 13 colors, each with a smocked bodice, cutout on one side of the waistband, and a flowy skirt. The dress is made from breathable rayon that a shopper called "light and airy" — exactly what you want from a warm-weather dress. Courtesy Shop now: $37; amazon.com Even if you start small with adding a few bright-colored pieces to your wardrobe, you might just be surprised at how they make you feel. As Shea says, "If you feel good, you look good, baby!"