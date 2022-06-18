This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon’s Style Section

We all have that one piece of clothing in our wardrobes that makes us instantly feel good. It could be a flowy dress that hits just right, a T-shirt that's perfectly broken in, or a pair of jeans that give your backside a lift. Well, it turns out there's a reason your favorite fashion items boost your mood, and it has to do with the chemical reactions in your body.

'Dopamine Dressing' refers to the idea that wearing clothes we like can activate the release of dopamine, which is the feel-good chemical in our systems. "At the very core of Dopamine Dressing, whatever you wear has to bring you joy," Los Angeles-based fashion stylist Shea Daspin told InStyle. "If you are getting dressed and what you are trying on is putting you in a bad mood, you're doing it wrong."

For Shea, wearing bright colors and textured fabrics is what truly makes her happy. And when she styles her clients, she says "the dream is to put them in color," but she knows that "not everyone's reward chemical comes from there" and some people "value fit and fabric over color and movement." In the end, her goal is to "make people feel as beautiful as they look" — whether that's with colorful fashion or not.

But if you are feeling inspired to add some color into your wardrobe and get your dopamine flowing, Amazon's luxury summer fashion edit is the place to shop. And for those of us with lower budgets, there are also tons of affordable clothing and accessory options to choose from.

Shop Luxury Bright Summer Fashion:

If you want to ease into the bright fashion trend, go with the Oscar de la Renta Ivy Slide Sandals, which come in three floral prints. The designer collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jill Biden-approved brand Larroudé to create the summer-perfect slides. They're made from 100 percent cotton with a brand across the top and rubber outsoles. Throw them on with a simple sundress, and you may just have a little more pep in your step.

Another accessory option, the Medea Top-Handle Bag is available in nine color options. It's made from leather with a cotton lining, magnetic button closure, metal feet, and a removable crossbody strap. According to the brand, it's designed to look like an elevated paper shopping bag, so you can wear it with casual outfits to run errands in style this summer.

For a full patterned moment, check out the Mira Mikati Daisy-Print Dress. The polyester maxi has a halter neckline with a fabric tie and tiers throughout the flowy skirt. Pair it with simple white shoes and a matching handbag, and you're ready for an evening out or formal event.

Shop Affordable Bright Summer Fashion:

At a more affordable price point, the Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals from The Drop are just the pop of color your summer outfits need. Available in nine colors and patterns, the slides are made from faux leather with a cushioned footbed and rubber outsoles. One shopper, who called the shoes "comfortable and cute," now owns them in three colors — that's how great they are.

If colorful bags are more your thing, check out the Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch that's also from The Drop. It comes in four colors and can be worn as a shoulder bag, clutch, or wristlet. The bag is made from smooth faux leather with ruched details across the front and back. Given its simple silhouette, you can wear it both with casual daytime looks and elevated nighttime outfits.

And for a colorful style moment from head to toe, go with the Anrabess One-Shoulder Maxi Dress. It comes in 13 colors, each with a smocked bodice, cutout on one side of the waistband, and a flowy skirt. The dress is made from breathable rayon that a shopper called "light and airy" — exactly what you want from a warm-weather dress.

Even if you start small with adding a few bright-colored pieces to your wardrobe, you might just be surprised at how they make you feel. As Shea says, "If you feel good, you look good, baby!"