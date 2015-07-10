Donna Karan's 10 Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks

Jul 10, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
<p>Candice Bergen at the 1992 Emmy Awards</p>
Candice Bergen at the 1992 Emmy Awards
Dianne Wiest at the 1995 Academy Awards
Dianne Wiest at the 1995 Academy Awards
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker at the 1999 Golden Globe Awards</p>
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 1999 Golden Globe Awards
<p>Winona Ryder at the 2001 Academy Awards</p>
Winona Ryder at the 2001 Academy Awards
<p>Cate Blanchett at the 2004 Golden Globe Awards</p>
Cate Blanchett at the 2004 Golden Globe Awards
<p>Penelope Cruz at the 2010 Academy Awards</p>
Penelope Cruz at the 2010 Academy Awards
<p>Jennifer Lopez at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards</p>
Jennifer Lopez at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards
<p>Sofia Vergara at the 2014 Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards</p>
Sofia Vergara at the 2014 Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
<p>Viola Davis at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards</p>
Viola Davis at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards
<p>Diane Kruger at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party</p>
Diane Kruger at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
