Is It a Jacket? Is It a Sweatshirt? Amazon Shoppers Say This Layer Fulfills All Their Coziness Needs

Shopping from home has changed a lot for us. Loungewear has become a staple, and Amazon has become the go-to for everything from booty-lifting leggings to brow oil that'll make your hair grow so fast, you'd think it was Rogaine. This time, though, we're going to the site for a fuzzy jacket that's so cozy, shoppers are literally refusing to take it off.
Amazon's best-selling casual coat is like a cross between a cardigan and jacket. It has that loose fit that's both flattering and cozy, and functions as a wear-anywhere layer that can be dressed up or down in no time.
"[I] absolutely love this," wrote one reviewer. "I don't want to take it off. I love the loose fit. [It's] so comfortable and can be worn out with cute boots or around the house."
Cleary, the Dokotoo fleece jacket has racked up some serious love in reviews. It has 4.3 stars and nearly 4,000 perfect ratings. The only thing as beloved as this coat are the tanning drops that Kelly Ripa (and hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers) can't stop gushing about.
Versatility makes this piece of clothing stand out. It comes in a bunch of cute colors from classics like black to bold star prints that all give off a casual and effortless vibe you can take from the couch to the office. If you're working from home, it's a great layer to put on between Zoom calls — or to stay cozied up in on more relaxed work days.
The soft polyester and spandex blend makes the jacket cushioned and flexible, while the open front allows for it to remain flowy and loose. This combination also makes for quality temperature regulation inside and out.
"It is so comfortable that I barely feel like I'm wearing it," wrote one reviewer. "The lightweight feel when I first put it on was deceiving. It is so warm but seriously breathes so that I don't ever sweat. It can take the place of any sweatshirt or sweater I own. I could even sleep in it, it is that comfortable."
This cozy-as-can-be coat is the closest you can get to being able to walk around in a blanket everywhere you go. And even better, most styles and sizes are available for under $45. Shop the versatile piece below.