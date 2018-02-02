Dog Winter Coats and Other Pet Winter Must-Haves

You've stocked up on all your chunky knits and street style star-approved puffers. You are 100 percent ready for any polar vortex that could come your way. But no. You're not finished shopping, yet. There's still someone else you must dress, who cannot fend for themselves when it comes to prepping for ridiculously cold temperatures. 

Find the warmest (and cutest) winter accessories for your furry friend by shopping our picks, here. 

OUTDOOR HEATED CAT HOUSE

Gone are the days that "dog house" is a bad phrase. This house, for cats and dogs, is heated. Yes, heated.

PET CARE ICE MELT

Make sure your pavement is clear and your pets are safe by using an ice melt that's non-toxic.

COAT WITH BUILT IN HARNESS

Does this puffer come in our size sans harness?

CREAM POUF CAT BED

This pouf bed is a warm, cloud-like pillow for your furry friend.
CROCHET PUFFBALL HAT

Cat. In. A. Hat.

LED-LIGHTED USB/SOLAR RECHARGEABLE DOG COLLAR

Puppies go high tech with this LED-Lighted dog collar: perfect for dark, blustery nights.

ALL NATURAL PAW BALM

You know that dry, flaky skin you get when temps drop? Your pump gets that, too. This balm? The perfect cure.

HEALTHY COAT SHED + ITCH DOG SUPPLEMENT

For the pet with sensitive, dry skin, these supplements will ensure your little one stays moisturize all winter long.

ALL WEATHER BOOTS

You wear gloves, so why shouldn't your Lab?

CAT HOODIE

Is it weird to be jealous of your cat's sweater?
COZY FLEECE WITH HOOD

Colorblocking is not just for you. This fleece hooded sweater will make a fashion statement and keep your pet warm.
RIBBED TURTLENECK

BREAKING: Puppies in turtlenecks! Puppies in turtlenecks! Puppies in turtlenecks!
