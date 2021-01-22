Nordstrom Just Launched Ugg Boots for Dogs, and the Internet Is Freaking Out 

Ever since eighth grade, I've wanted a black pug. For a long time this dream felt so incredibly far off. My mom was allergic and I was, you know, 12. But then at the end of 2019, a couple years after buying my apartment and feeling like somewhat of an adult, I started to bombard my boyfriend with incessantly cute videos and pictures of pug puppies on the internet, like only a grown 28-year-old woman would do. "He needs us," I would text him. "Look, I think this is our guy," I would whisper into a voice message I'm pretty sure he never listened to.
When I was younger I assumed my pug would be a boy, for no other reason than I felt the intense impulse to name him Helmüt. When I came across a silver pug puppy that would eventually (spoiler alert!) become mine, it turned out she was a girl. In keeping with my dream to have a dog with an umlaut in their name, I named her Björk. Exactly two days after adopting her, I bought her a $95 Christian Cowan x Max Bone neon pink feather sweater, and now I cannot possibly imagine owning a dog that I couldn't dress up. For Mother's Day, my boyfriend jokingly bought us a matching cardigan set by Charlotte Knowles from Ssense. For Björk's birthday, I bought her a Marine Serre shirt. To ring in the new year, we wore red pierced pet tanks by KkCo. I know what you're probably thinking, this dog has a better wardrobe than I do. And while I don't want to hurt your feelings, I'm going to have to admit it's true. Sorry. I don't make the rules. (But I do spend the money…)
I was starting to run out of ridiculous items to dress her up in when Ugg naturally came in to save the day. With Ugg season in full swing, the iconic brand partnered up with V.I.P., which, yes, stands for Very Important Puppies, to make dog Ugg boots a reality. When I first saw pictures of them on my Instagram, I thought it was a fever dream. Flo Rida's boots with the fur could quite literally never.
Minutes later, I was listening to Low by Flo Rida while buying a pair of XS boots for Björk. I spent approximately 45 minutes texting 20 different friends asking for their opinion on which colorway I should get her. The black Ugg boot with a neon green trim reminded me of what Billie Eilish would wear if she were a dog, and that felt on brand for a dog named Björk. But everyone kept saying it might blend in too much with her impeccably beautiful silver fur. They were right, so I went ahead and ordered a beige pair with orange trim that looks not so different from the classic mini Ugg boots I own. It was the greatest $80 I have ever spent.
Björk is incredibly dramatic, likely because she has the soul of an esoteric Icelandic singer, and will simply not step foot outside if it rains or snows, which is actually quite ironic. Someone should let the other Björk know that Ugg boots may have been what her famous swan ensemble was missing this whole time.
But back to my Björk. When she puts on her Ugg boots, she feels ready to seize the day. Not to mention the iconic "boots with the fur" look furthers her social status in our Brooklyn neighborhood, which I didn't think was even possible. But it doesn't matter if I'm wearing my best Prada boots, when I'm out with Björk these days, all eyes are on her Ugg boots. And to be fair, that's really how it should be.
