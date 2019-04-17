This Indie Brand With a Cult Following Is About to Be Everywhere
Doên's dreamy boho dresses are now even more shoppable.
If you follow at least one fashion influencer or editor on Instagram, chances are you've spotted them wearing something from Doên. The breezy, vintage-print maxis and loose-fitting tops (which pair perfectly with high-waisted jeans) are a favorite among ladies looking to achieve a cool, carefree, Cali girl kind of vibe. And now the brand is expanding. It's opening a brick-and-mortar in Brentwood this summer, and also partnering with Net-a-Porter as an exclusive retail partner starting today, April 30.
Of course, this is pretty major news, considering that Doên — which was founded by two Santa Barbara sisters, Margaret and Katherine Kleveland — was formerly direct-to-consumer and sold straight from its own site. But clothes this good deserve to be available to more than just women who are in-the-know. Not only are the pieces effortless, high-quality, and super-dreamy to look at, the company works with women-owned factories, promotes community and collaboration, and is a favorite among mothers (those aforementioned maxis make for great maternity-wear, and the brand's campaigns have included women who are breastfeeding).
What's especially exciting about the Net-a-Porter partnership in particular? There's a full capsule collection along with it, including 15 pieces for women and three for girls. Take a look at some of what's available, ahead, before shopping it on Net-a-Porter.com.
