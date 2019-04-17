This Indie Brand With a Cult Following Is About to Be Everywhere

Image zoom Courtesy NET-A-PORTER

If you follow at least one fashion influencer or editor on Instagram, chances are you've spotted them wearing something from Doên. The breezy, vintage-print maxis and loose-fitting tops (which pair perfectly with high-waisted jeans) are a favorite among ladies looking to achieve a cool, carefree, Cali girl kind of vibe. And now the brand is expanding. It's opening a brick-and-mortar in Brentwood this summer, and also partnering with Net-a-Porter as an exclusive retail partner starting today, April 30.

Of course, this is pretty major news, considering that Doên — which was founded by two Santa Barbara sisters, Margaret and Katherine Kleveland — was formerly direct-to-consumer and sold straight from its own site. But clothes this good deserve to be available to more than just women who are in-the-know. Not only are the pieces effortless, high-quality, and super-dreamy to look at, the company works with women-owned factories, promotes community and collaboration, and is a favorite among mothers (those aforementioned maxis make for great maternity-wear, and the brand's campaigns have included women who are breastfeeding).

What's especially exciting about the Net-a-Porter partnership in particular? There's a full capsule collection along with it, including 15 pieces for women and three for girls. Take a look at some of what's available, ahead, before shopping it on Net-a-Porter.com.

Image zoom Courtesy NET-A-PORTER

To buy: $248; Net-a-Porter.com

Image zoom Courtesy NET-A-PORTER

To buy: $225; Net-a-Porter.com

Image zoom Courtesy NET-A-PORTER

To buy: $245; Net-a-Porter.com

Image zoom Courtesy NET-A-PORTER

To buy: $168; Net-a-Porter.com

Image zoom Courtesy Net-A-Porter

To buy: $138; Net-a-Porter.com