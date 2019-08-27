Dôen's Fall Collection Looks So Freakin' Cozy, We're Actually Excited For Cooler Weather

Image zoom Courtesy

We’ve been hearing it all month long: summer, sadly, is coming to an end. Shortly after Labor Day Weekend, the temperatures will likely be taking a turn (at least in some areas around the country), leaving us reaching for warm sweaters and jackets rather than our swimwear. Thankfully, this time around, we’ll be well prepared, since the much-loved brand Dôen just released its Fall 2019 collection and the cute, comfy, cozy pieces are too good to pass up.

The latest Dôen drop includes a bunch of must-have seasonal staples, from striped knits to one-and-done midi-dresses that will work with both bare legs and tights. The prices fall in a fairly reasonable range, with $28 getting you a versatile bandana and $498 getting you a hand-made sweater.

Most of the pieces are available for purchase now on Dôen’s website, but we’ve included some of our favorite picks, below.

