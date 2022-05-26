The Sculpting Jeans Supermodels, Celebrities, and Editors Love Are Finally on Sale
The official start of summer is near, and though it might not seem like the most "summer-y" of pieces, now is the best time to invest in a new pair (or two) of jeans. Hear us out:
Memorial Day sales are here, and while sure, you can scoop up a cute new summer dress or a fresh pair of sandals, the smartest purchase you can make right now is some fresh denim. Why? Because unlike billowy dresses or slip-on sandals, jeans can be worn winter, spring, summer, and fall — a.k.a., it's a year-round staple that we'll never pass up when on sale, especially when it's a pair of flattering, sustainable jeans that are basically as famous as the people who wear them.
Enter, DL1961, the eco-friendly denim brand that counts a slew of supermodels, celebs, and fashion editors (like me!) as die-hard fans. The label just dropped an epic — and quite frankly, rare — Memorial Day sale, where everything is an extra 20 percent off. All you have to do is enter the code MEMORIALDAY20 at checkout, and those cool new blues will be yours for less. (I, for one, am stocking up.)
The brand's jeans have such a devoted following for a reason: they're incredibly good. As in, you put them on and almost feel like you're wearing magic jeans; many are designed with sculpting fabric that looks and feels good. Best of all: DL1961's jeans are easy on the earth, too. Only 8 gallons of water are used in their production, whereas the average pair uses approximately 1,500 gallons — the numbers speak for themselves.
Whether you're looking for classic blue jeans, a trendier pair with of-the-moment detailing, or a one-and-done jumpsuit perfect for those days you just can't deal with putting together a full 'fit, DL1961's Memorial Day sale has it all.
Shop some of our favorites from the sitewide shopping event, below.
Patti Straight High-Rise Vintage Ankle Jean
Shop now: $113 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $189); dl1961.com
These cool khakis are nothing like the one your grandpa wore.
Hepburn Wide-Leg High-Rise Vintage Jean
Shop now: $175 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $219); dl1961.com
Your summer denim collection isn't complete without a crisp, white pair.
Freja Ankle Jumpsuit
Shop now: $167 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $279); dl1961.com
The jumpsuit has so many celebs fans, including Candice Swanepoel.
Hepburn Wide-Leg High-Rise Vintage Pleated Jean
Shop now: $167 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $209); dl1961.com
Pleated jeans are trending for summer 2022.
Emilie Straight Ultra-High-Rise Vintage Jean
Shop now: $125 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $209); dl1961.com
You can't go wrong with this classic pair of blue jeans.
Florence Skinny Mid-Rise Instasculpt Crop Jean
Shop now: $107 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $179); dl1961.com
The sculpting fabric is a game changer.
Riley Boyfriend Straight Jean
Shop now: $127 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $199); dl1961.com
Meet the perfect pair of casual-cool boyfriend jeans.
- The Anti-Aging Face Oil Reese Witherspoon "Loves" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Clean Beauty Hits
- These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
- The Sculpting Jeans Supermodels, Celebrities, and Editors Love Are Finally on Sale
- Out of 30,000 Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 25 Worth Shopping