The Sculpting Jeans Supermodels, Celebrities, and Editors Love Are Finally on Sale

I, for one, am stocking up.
By Eva Thomas May 25, 2022 @ 11:00 pm
The official start of summer is near, and though it might not seem like the most "summer-y" of pieces, now is the best time to invest in a new pair (or two) of jeans. Hear us out:

Memorial Day sales are here, and while sure, you can scoop up a cute new summer dress or a fresh pair of sandals, the smartest purchase you can make right now is some fresh denim. Why? Because unlike billowy dresses or slip-on sandals, jeans can be worn winter, spring, summer, and fall — a.k.a., it's a year-round staple that we'll never pass up when on sale, especially when it's a pair of flattering, sustainable jeans that are basically as famous as the people who wear them.

Enter, DL1961, the eco-friendly denim brand that counts a slew of supermodels, celebs, and fashion editors (like me!) as die-hard fans. The label just dropped an epic — and quite frankly, rare — Memorial Day sale, where everything is an extra 20 percent off. All you have to do is enter the code MEMORIALDAY20 at checkout, and those cool new blues will be yours for less. (I, for one, am stocking up.)

The brand's jeans have such a devoted following for a reason: they're incredibly good. As in, you put them on and almost feel like you're wearing magic jeans; many are designed with sculpting fabric that looks and feels good. Best of all: DL1961's jeans are easy on the earth, too. Only 8 gallons of water are used in their production, whereas the average pair uses approximately 1,500 gallons — the numbers speak for themselves. 

Whether you're looking for classic blue jeans, a trendier pair with of-the-moment detailing, or a one-and-done jumpsuit perfect for those days you just can't deal with putting together a full 'fit, DL1961's Memorial Day sale has it all. 

Shop some of our favorites from the sitewide shopping event, below.

Patti Straight High-Rise Vintage Ankle Jean

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $113 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $189); dl1961.com

These cool khakis are nothing like the one your grandpa wore.

Hepburn Wide-Leg High-Rise Vintage Jean

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $175 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $219); dl1961.com

Your summer denim collection isn't complete without a crisp, white pair.

Freja Ankle Jumpsuit 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $167 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $279); dl1961.com

The jumpsuit has so many celebs fans, including Candice Swanepoel.

Hepburn Wide-Leg High-Rise Vintage Pleated Jean

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $167 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $209); dl1961.com

Pleated jeans are trending for summer 2022.

Emilie Straight Ultra-High-Rise Vintage Jean

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $125 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $209); dl1961.com

You can't go wrong with this classic pair of blue jeans. 

Florence Skinny Mid-Rise Instasculpt Crop Jean

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $107 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $179); dl1961.com

The sculpting fabric is a game changer.

Riley Boyfriend Straight Jean

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $127 with code MEMORIALDAY20 (Originally $199); dl1961.com

Meet the perfect pair of casual-cool boyfriend jeans.

