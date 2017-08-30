Emily Ratajkowski and DKNY Are Back with a Sexy, Sporty Lingerie Campaign

Take note: Underwear has taken a turn from girly to sporty, and we couldn't be more excited about it. Not only is the look comfortable and transitional (pro tip: try a sports bra under a sheer tee or a longline bralette over a tank), it still has the sexiness expected of lingerie.

Lately, DKNY has caught our eye with its cool and comfy undergarments priced at an affordable price point, and it's not just us. The underwear has recently been spotted on the likes of Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian, and now the brand is teaming up with It girl model Emily Ratajkowski for the second time to bring us a beautifully curated collection featuring sports bras, boyshorts, and some lacy essentials.

With the fall season upon us, we're sure coats, boots, and bags are on the top of your list, but don't skimp out on great fitting lingerie. Try the latest collection, hitting stores today at major retailers including Nordstrom and Macy's.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite new pieces and watch the behind the scenes moments from the shoot in the video above.