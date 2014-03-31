Try It This Week: A Statement Necklace You Can DIY in 5 Easy Steps

Jenni Radosevich
Jennifer Merritt
Mar 31, 2014 @ 12:48 pm

It's no secret that statement necklaces are all the rage right now, but how much of a statement can such a necklace actually make if you spot someone else wearing the same exact one?

With that in mind, we asked Jenni Radosevich, the brain and blogger behind I Spy DIY, how she would create a truly original statement necklace. She came back with this easy five-step DIY that is as customizable as it gets: You can use any kind of gem, stone, ribbon, cut-out design -- you name it! -- for a one-of-a-kind piece that will most certainly have everyone asking, "Where can I get that?"

Find out how it works, and head to our new section at InStyle.com/how-to for more easy DIYs and how-tos to try.

What You'll Need

Felt
Gems or Stones
Needle
Thread
Ribbon
Scissors
Glue
Marker
Step 1

Arrange your stones on the felt, and trace around each stone.
Step 2

Remove the stones from the felt, keeping them in the same order you traced them in. Layer two pieces of felt and cut out the design.
Step 3

Sew your stone on to the front piece. (You can find gems with holes at most craft stores, or you can simply glue the pieces to the felt.)
Step 4

Glue the ribbon on to the bottom piece of felt, then adhere to the top piece of felt with glue.
Step 5

Let dry, and then tie on!

