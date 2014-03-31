Try It This Week: A Statement Necklace You Can DIY in 5 Easy Steps

It's no secret that statement necklaces are all the rage right now, but how much of a statement can such a necklace actually make if you spot someone else wearing the same exact one?

With that in mind, we asked Jenni Radosevich, the brain and blogger behind I Spy DIY, how she would create a truly original statement necklace. She came back with this easy five-step DIY that is as customizable as it gets: You can use any kind of gem, stone, ribbon, cut-out design -- you name it! -- for a one-of-a-kind piece that will most certainly have everyone asking, "Where can I get that?"

Find out how it works, and head to our new section at InStyle.com/how-to for more easy DIYs and how-tos to try.