DIY Ideas to Inspire

Step 1: In a mixing bowl whip the coconut oil with a whisk until light and fluffy. If it seems like it's melting, pop it in the fridge for a moment. Step 2: Stir in the sugar to combine thoroughly Step 3: Stir in the herbs and essential oil (if using). Step 4: Store in airtight containers like canning jars in the fridge for the longest shelf life. Will last about a month if using fresh herbs and indefinitely with dried. The scrub can be used in the bath or shower to exfoliate or when washing hands . The herbs make a great pick me up in the morning!