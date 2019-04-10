Heads Up: That Viral Amazon Swimsuit Is Now Available as a Bikini

Image zoom Instagram/BabyElleStyle

I don’t know who needs to hear this today, but I bring major news from the world of affordable swimwear. You probably remember the viral Amazon swimsuit that readers were buying in every color and calling “universally flattering.” Well, turns out it’s available in two-piece form as well, for just $27.

Dixperfect, makers of the OG one-piece that broke the Internet last month and launched a handful of would-be imitators, also produces a minimal, highly wearable bikini version. The slightly squared, scoop neck top fits like a crop with a wide, supportive bust band, and the ever-so cheeky high-waisted bottoms nip in at the waist for an extremely hourglass-making silhouette.

It’s available in ten colors and patterns, from plain black to hot pink camo. And yes, it appears the bikini has just as loyal a following as the original — over 800 reviews on the site wax poetic about this flattering bikini’s thick, elastic material and its “perfect” shaping powers.

“Like, WOW,” writes one buyer. “I bought this on a whim because I really love this style but I’ve always been way too scared to actually buy one. I’m a size 12, I have a ton of stretch marks, and honestly I am very body conscious. I’m going to say though, 2018 is the year of the thick girl. This will make you look bomb whether you have all the curves or none of them.”

But it’s not just superfans sounding off casually in the comments section. Dozens if not hundreds of shoppers also posted selfies to Amazon and tagged @dixperfect_official on Instagram, showing how becoming the two-piece is on a variety of body types.

Women are recommending it to one another on Twitter and, in some cases, even putting it on their public Amazon wish lists for who knows to send one their way. That’s the kind of hustle you can expect to see when it comes to this made-for-summer suit.

When the viral Amazon swimsuit first took off, we were honestly a little shook by its sudden and widespread success. But the product actually seems worthy of the hype. Dixperfect has honed in on the right mixture of on-trend silhouettes, high-quality fabric and construction, and excellent color selection, all at an accessible price point. Now, the bikini version of its cornerstone product is poised to follow that same trajectory.

Shop the Dixperfect bikini that might just dethrone the original as the next Amazon swimsuit sensation for just $27.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com