Disney and Coach 1941 Launch a Mickey Mouse Collection

The House of Mouse just got the high-fashion treatment from one of America's most iconic heritage brands—Coach 1941. The magical collaboration was unveiled during a two-hour preview Friday morning at Coach's flagship store location in SoHo (now known as the Happiest Place on Earth), which opened to the public promptly thereafter. Together, Disney and Coach have launched a line-up of clothing and accessories that not only celebrates Mickey Mouse, but also commemorates the leather goods brand's 75th anniversary.

"Mickey Mouse is one of my earliest memories of American pop—his nostalgic charm, cheekiness, individuality and inherent cool make for the ultimate American icon," says Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a statement. "I've always seen Mickey as a playful rebel at heart and a timeless symbol of joy and creativity. That spirit reinforces the new youthful perspective we are bringing to luxury at Coach."

It's true—the Disney collaboration really does reflect the new youthful spirit of the Coach brand, a spirit that Vevers has carefully fostered ever since he assumed the role of creative director three years ago. There were playful 'Rocketship Intarsia' knits in his debut collection, skull sweaters, dinosaur motifs, and even one cheerful Peanuts collection featuring Charlie Brown and the gang. And now, a collection that Mickey Mouse can call his own.

"This collaboration brings together two iconic brands in fresh, yet timeless designs that celebrate the heritage and style of both Mickey and Coach, ” said Josh Silverman, Executive Vice President, Global Licensing, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “This incredible collection is sure to delight the fashion world and Disney fans alike.”

The Disney x Coach 1941 collection includes an extensive range of leather purses, including backpacks, cross-body bags, and wallets, in black, red, yellow, and white colorways. Some are stamped with a tiny Mickey on the front, others come with adorable Mickey ears attached, and all are adorable. For clothing, there are Mickey Mouse bandanas, charms, tees, sneakers, leather jackets, dolls, and luggage tags—basically any accessory you can think of. For now, the collection is only available at the Coach SoHo location in N.Y.C. and Colette in Paris, but don't worry, in one week's time (June 17), it will be up for grabs in Coach stores worldwide and coach.com.

In the meantime, scroll through to see some of our favorites from the Disney x Coach collection, below, and start drafting your shopping list.