Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Have Already Worn the Bikini of the Summer

Despite the fact that we're still shivering in our light jackets, summer will be here before we know it. So, when a model such as Kendall Jenner posts a photo of herself slightly submerged in water while wearing an eye-catching two-piece? We're paying attention — and tracking down that swimsuit for ourselves.

Our search for Kendall's teeny newspaper-print bikini led us to a slightly under-the-radar brand that's been popping up our Instagram feed. Dipped in Blue, which sells a variety of '90s-inspired styles, was created by two 15-year-olds (we stan a young mogul): Kono Lulu Smith and Frankie Belle Stark (the daughter of Chrome Hearts' Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark). And, as it turns out, Kendall isn't the only one who's loving this design.

So far, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Bella Hadid have both been spotted in versions of this very same bikini, making us wonder: Is this the must-have swimsuit of summer 2019? We're leaning toward yes, which means you'll want to scoop one up before it's old news.

To buy: Top, $90; dippedinbluebikinis.com; Bottom, $100; dippedinbluebikinis.com