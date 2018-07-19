Everyone on Instagram Is Wearing the It-Bag From 2000 Again

You thought you were over it. You thought you’d bought every T-shirt, sock, or baseball cap with your favorite brand’s logo loudly emblazoned front and center. You may have thought, after nearly four seasons of logomania, the trend was dying down.

You were wrong.

One of the most celebrated runway moments of Fall 2019 came courtesy of Dior, when models walked the runway carrying the Saddle Bag, a reinterpretation of an original piece released by the brand first in 2000.

The original, designed by John Galliano (then creative director of Dior), paid homage to equestrianism, but quickly became synonymous with celebrities rather than horses. It was one of the original it-bags that everyone—from SJP to Beyonce—just had to have.

Current Dior mastermind Maria Grazia Chiuri praises the original Saddle for its comfort (“You almost forget it’s there,” she says) and practicality (“It allows you to carry everything you need with you!”). These, she declares, are the reasons she brought the cult-favorite back to the House in a big way.

The handbag, which comes in a variety of styles ranging from simple, monochromatic leather, to ornate, beaded and embroidered, can all be worn crossbody for optimal performance.

To no surprise, there’s been a surge of excitement among the fashion set upon the launch of the bag. After all, the only thing people seem to love more than a logo is nostalgia. And in a gorilla marketing type effort, Instagram has exploded with influencer upon influencer posting photos of themselves with their Saddles.

So here, a collection of everyone on Instagram wearing Dior’s highly desirable Saddle bag. We suggest you run to a store near you before these bad boys sell out.

The new Dior Saddle Bag is available in Dior stores worldwide. The bags range in price from $2,350 for the mini oblique to $8,500 for the medium size embroidered with beads and fringes.