Thanks, It's Dior

Critics have not always been kind about Chiuri's vision, though it wouldn't be the first time that fashion's professional opinionators have completely missed a juggernaut. Pragmatism is hard to get rhapsodic about in column inches, even if it's the animating spirit for Chiuri. She believes it was the same for the house's namesake, who favored corsets and petticoats. "If you read The Little Dictionary of Fashion by Mr. Dior, you would see he was very practical," Chiuri says. "You have to choose a bag that's black, you have to choose shoes that are black, that can work for day and evening. Also his color palette. It's gray, black, blue." Not to put too fine a point on it, though: Chiuri's most recent show was an homage to the mod 1960s, with acid-bright colorblocking and miniskirt suits. Even studious nerdy girls like to swing.