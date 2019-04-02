We Didn't Know Ballet Costumes Could Look This Stunning

Image zoom Paola Mattioli/Courtesy Dior

Usually when we think "ballet costumes," visions of childhood dance recitals flash before our eyes in all their over-the-top, cheesy, sparkly glory. Thankfully, Dior's designs for the Nuit Blanche ballet are nothing like that. Dreamed up by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in collaboration with dancer Eleonora Abbagnato, the pieces are elegant and red-carpet-worthy, complete with layers of tulle, knits, and silk floral details.

It's easy to see that, just like Christian Dior himself, Chiuri is passionate about dance. The designer used the medium as inspiration for Dior's Spring 2019 ready-to-wear collection, which included a choreographed performance as part of its runway show. “I am delighted and honored to be able to contribute to the staging of a project that combines so many elements of performance art, including music, choreography, set design and costume design," she said via press release about the ballet, which is also an homage to the composer and musician Philip Glass. "Here, my work is like a ‘choreographic exercise’ in itself, because it involves creating costumes that integrate perfectly with movement."

Image zoom Paola Mattioli/Courtesy Dior

Seven to eight people worked on putting together a single costume, with 16 costumes altogether. 400 meters (nearly 1313 feet) of tulle was used, and the process totaled 3,200 hours of work.

Image zoom Paola Mattioli/Courtesy Dior

These Dior looks will be on full display at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma until April 2, and, of course, will also live on as a part of stunning fashion history.