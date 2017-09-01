There's Now an App for Engagement Ring Shopping 

As pleasant and often endorphin-inducing as shopping is, I have heard countless anecdotes that engagement ring shopping as anything but. It usually starts with countless hours making way too many Pinterest boards than is normal for the mentally sound person—and this is before even stepping into a storefront. Not exactly the fairytale ending come true, right?

Enter Diamond Hedge. Founded in 2017, the online platform “aims to bring transparency, education and convenience to the engagement ring buying process for both him and her.” The augmented reality feature lets the virtual shopper try on every version of a ring to their heart’s content: We’re talking diamond shapes and sizes, stone colors and clarity, and band types and colors. There is also a price comparison for the truly savvy shopper.

Fine jewelry boutiques or glitzy department jewelry floors are typically not easy to swing by on a moment’s notice or from a random spark of curiosity. Now, you can explore engagement rings or begin your shopping journey (Godspeed) with no judgment at all.