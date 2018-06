Designer Spotlight

"I realized it was easy to manipulate gold wire into the organic look I was trying to achieve," explains Harris, who is known for lightweight, twisted gold wire hoops beloved by stars like(at left) and. "An extra benefit was that I could make superlarge hoops that were not heavy on the ear-they could be worn all day, every day." (The designer's roots in fashion run deep: Before his jewelry took off, he helped produce runway shows for Helmut Lang, Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs.) Harris now has a limited-edition Dean Harris for Target collection-in stores only until December 26-that includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings made out of silver, vermeil, wood and quartz, ranging from $20 to $249.Learn more about the jeweler at deanharris.net and shop his limited-edition collection at target.com