Designer Spotlight

InStyle.com
Apr 24, 2008 @ 5:13 pm
Star Jewelry, Me & Ro, Charlize Theron
pinterest
Me & Ro
Julia Roberts put the company on the map when she donned it's small silver and 10kt gold pieces in Notting Hill. Sheryl Crow, Mariska Hargitay, Charlize Theron and a host of Hollywood A-listers quickly followed suit. The newest line is compiled of big, bold and colorful gold jewelry set with Brazilian gemstones and Indian diamonds. "These designs are fresher and more mature than our earlier work," says designer Robin Renzi. "It's all about borrowing from the past and updating."

Learn more about the jeweler at meandrojewelry.com

-Penny Proddow & Marion Fasel
Kevin Cremen/David Monaco; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Temple St. Clair, Star Jewelry
pinterest
Temple St. Clair
Known for her rock-crystal amulets, the Virginia native formed her distinctive vision studying Renaissance jewelry and apprenticing with artisans in Florence. She now counts Beyonce, Nicole Kidman (at left), Heidi Klum, and Naomi Watts among her fans. Her newest collection is dominated by pastel stones set in 18kt gold. "Because my jewelry has ancestry and roots," St. Clair says, "it becomes timeless."

Learn more about the jeweler at templestclair.com
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Derek Ellis
Kara Ross, Anne Hathaway, Star Jewelry
pinterest
Kara Ross
She's known for modern, geometric pieces sometimes featuring semiprecious stones, often set in 18kt gold and always designed on a grand scale. "It is hard for me to envision a fabulous piece that is tiny," says Ross. "I would rather have on big thing than a bunch of dinky things." Her attention-grabbers have been worn by Anne Hathaway (at left), Ellen Pompeo and Reese Witherspoon. "They like to stand out-and feel comfortable being fashion-forward," Ross says of her star fans. "With my pieces you get noticed and they're OK with that!"

Learn more about the jeweler at kararossny.com
John Shearer/WireImage; Kevin Cremens/David Monaco
Ippolita, Halle Berry, Star Jewelry
pinterest
Ippolita
"Ippolita's jewelry is beautiful, sleek and graphic. Each piece has a sexy, feminine essence," says star fan Halle Berry (at left). Ippolita is known for slender gold bangles-unadorned or with semiprecious stones-that stars including Jessica Alba, Minnie Driver and Kate Hudson love to stack on their wrists. "I like the bangle because it's not an occasional jewel," says Ippolita Rostagno, who hails from Florence, Italy. "You can put a bangle on and never take it off." After using only gold for nine years, Ippolita has now added resin and silver to her collection.

Learn more about the jeweler at ippolita.com
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic; Kevin Cremens/David Monaco
Dean Harris, Cameron Diaz, Star Jewelry
pinterest
Dean Harris
"I realized it was easy to manipulate gold wire into the organic look I was trying to achieve," explains Harris, who is known for lightweight, twisted gold wire hoops beloved by stars like Cameron Diaz (at left) and Drew Barrymore. "An extra benefit was that I could make superlarge hoops that were not heavy on the ear-they could be worn all day, every day." (The designer's roots in fashion run deep: Before his jewelry took off, he helped produce runway shows for Helmut Lang, Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs.) Harris now has a limited-edition Dean Harris for Target collection-in stores only until December 26-that includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings made out of silver, vermeil, wood and quartz, ranging from $20 to $249.

Learn more about the jeweler at deanharris.net and shop his limited-edition collection at target.com.
Jun Sato/WireImage; Kevin Cremens/David Monaco
Philip Crangi, Lindsay Lohan, Star Jewelry
pinterest
Philip Crangi
"His jewelry is like something you'd discover in a treasure chest that had been lost at sea," says Amy Sedaris, who joins stars like Lindsay Lohan (at left) and Natalie Portman in admiration of Crangi's gold and steel heirloom-esque jewelry. The designer has recently expanded his popular secondary line Giles & Brother, with its charm-based pieces made of vermeil, blackened sterling silver, leather and semiprecious stones. He describes the line as "a dark smile, sometimes tongue-in-cheek-not Goth but moody."

Learn more about the jeweler at philipcrangi.com
Perez Abbot/INF Photo; Kevin Cremens/David Monaco
Stephen Webster, Christina Aguilera, Star Jewelry
pinterest
Stephen Webster
With talons, daggers, bullets and thorns as regular motifs, Webster's collection has a rebellious yet refined attitude. "Stephen's designs are little art sculptures, a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern sexiness," says the brand's spokeswoman Christina Aguilera (at left). His pieces-which would look right at home on Sleeping Beauty's archly glam Evil Queen-have attracted celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Pink. "My clients like to wear things that provoke questions," says the British-born Webster. "They aren't wallflowers, they're entertainers-they want to make a statement."

Learn more about the jeweler at stephenwebster.com
Ramey Photo; Keven Cremens/David Monaco
Chopard
pinterest
Chopard
Chopard bijoux are tailor-made for the spotlight. Whether it’s a diamond-and-sapphire cuff with divine cutout work or a showstopping pair of diamond-and-peridot earrings, Chopard finds the link between monumentality and wearibility. "The big pieces have to be lightweight," explains Caroline Gruosi-Scheufele, co-president and creative director of the feted Swiss company, whose celebrity following includes Gwyneth Paltrow (at left), Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson.

Learn more about the jeweler at chopard.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio; Ramey
Jamie Wolf
pinterest
Jamie Wolf
"I love feminine, intricate patterns," says New York-based jewelry designer Jamie Wolf. "I believe that femininity is timeless, and that beauty is often found in the finest details." Influenced by her career as ballet dancer, Wolf infuses her delicate aesthetic into each of her rose, yellow, and white gold pieces. No wonder stars like Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel (at left), Penelope Cruz and Hayden Panettiere are fans.

Learn more about the jeweler at jamiewolf.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio; Sara De Boer/Retna
Kwiat
pinterest
Kwiat
Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Natalie Portman (at left) and Hilary Swank have all donned Kwiat on the red carpet. The renowned jeweler's Decades collection, which celebrates 100 years in the business, includes breathtaking baubles that highlight periods from its glittering past-including Art Deco-style necklaces and a '70s-style flower ring.

Learn more about the jeweler at kwiat.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio; Gaffiot/JPI Studios
Lorraine Schwartz
pinterest
Lorraine Schwartz
"We make the metal so fine that the light shines through," says Lorraine Schwartz of her ethereal pieces made from diamonds and precious gems. "Some people don't believe it's real," she says. Dozens of stars rely on Schwartz for their red-carpet baubles. Beyonce Knowles (at left), Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have all worn Schwartz's jewelry, the latter recently sporting a 20.5 carat engagement ring created by the designer.
Kevin Cremins/David Monaco; FlyNet
L Frank
pinterest
L Frank
"I design jewelry that could be old or could be new," says Liseanne Frankfurt, who has bedecked celebrities such as Demi Moore (at left), Cindy Crawford and Christine Taylor. The jeweler's timeless oeuvre is informed by art and history, but no one specific period, and she works with emeralds, tourmalines and pearls in the way nature intended. "I don’t like overly faceted stones as much," she says.

Learn more about the jeweler at lfrankjewelry.com, and shop her designs at twistonline.com.
Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; Alberto Tamargo/JPI Studios
Cartier
pinterest
Cartier
Since opening in Paris 150 years ago, Cartier has stood for bold yet timeless style. The prestigious gems that were once crafted for the exclusive diamonds-for-royalty business now glitter on red carpet stars like Fergie (at left), Debra Messing and Halle Berry. The Le Baiser du Dragon collection (at left) is a cocktail of rubies, black onyx and diamonds reminiscent of the Asian-inspired line the three Cartier brothers created in the early '20s. In recent years Cartier has also worked with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and Usher to design their own Love Charity bracelet. Each uniquely colored Love Charity bracelet benefits the charity organization of their choice.

Learn more about the jeweler at cartier.com.
Nigel Cox; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
House of Waris
pinterest
House of Waris
"I am strongly influenced by the romance and history of Italy and India," says designer Waris Ahluwalia, who has ateliers in both countries. "I was in Rome doing a Wes Anderson film and fell in love with the history that permeates everything." The actor-turned-jeweler-whose baubles are coveted by Cate Blanchett (at left), Lauren Hutton and Chloe Sevigny-marries ancient techniques from Italian and Indian cultures to hatch marvelously modern designs.

Learn more about the jeweler at houseofwaris.com.
Nigel Cox/Apostrophe; INF
Katherine Azarmi-Rose
pinterest
Katherine Azarmi-Rose
"It all goes back to nature for me," says the Tehran-born Los Angeles designer who lives in a rustic log cabin and travels the globe for inspiration. Her design interpretations seem like a delightful Dr. Dolittle world, but Azarmi-Rose reimagines these critters in her own luxurious idiom of turquoise, ebony, diamonds and rose gold. Star fans include Penelope Cruz (at left), Demi Moore, Cameron Diaz and Courteney Cox.

Learn more about the jeweler and shop online at katherineazarmirose.com.
Kevin Cremins/David Monaco; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Lucifer Vir Honestus
pinterest
Lucifer Vir Honestus
Luna Scamuzzi named her luxe line of jewelry after a 14th-century Italian goldsmith. Once a student of architecture, the Milan-based designer now prefers jewelry design for its naturalistic possibilities. Her sculptural and artful bibelots are designed by hand, rendered in rose gold, and decorated with irregularly shaped gems. She counts on stars like Sarah Jessica Parker (at left) and Cameron Diaz to show off her pieces on the red carpet.

Learn more about the jeweler at lucifer-vir-honestus.com.
Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Erica Courtney
pinterest
Erica Courtney
"My jewelry is modern baroque," says the L.A.-based designer whose intense love affair with jewelry is embodied in her collection. "People realize that the flamboyance is meant to be fun. If you buy a piece you really love, and no matter how outlandish or traditional it is, you will wear it all the time." Celeb fans include Sandra Bullock, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd and Jessica Alba (at left).

Learn more about the jeweler at ericacourtney.com.
Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; INF Goff
Robert Lee Morris
pinterest
Robert Lee Morris
"My mission statement from day one has been to make designs in balance and harmony with the natural world," says Robert Lee Morris, winner of the 2007 Geoffrey Beene Award. For almost 40 years, Morris has sculpted gold, silver, brass and copper into pieces with an organic beauty. "The jewelry is as sensuous as the human body-it just happens to be made of metal." Halle Berry (at left), Bridget Moynahan and Ashley Olsen are just a few of his celebrity fans.

Learn more about the jeweler and shop online at robertleemorris.com.
Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Van Cleef & Arpels
pinterest
Van Cleef & Arpels
In the world of this legendary French jeweler, the most whimsical touches are pulled off with virtuosity. Case in point: The Zip, a diamond stunner from the thirties, takes the form of a zipper-and actually works. Chinoiserie-style earrings have Art Deco touches, while sweet bracelets evokes love, luck and nature with hearts, clovers and butterflies. Celebrity fans of this famed jeweler include Leighton Meister (at left), Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson and Julia Roberts.

Learn more about the jeweler at vancleef-arpels.com.
Nigel Cox/Apostrophe; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
Emily and Ashley
pinterest
Emily and Ashley
Siblings Emily and Ashley Green hatch jewelry designs that are redolent of the Orient, but their starting point is far more personal. "It began with our grandmother's jewelry box-she wore onyx pieces and all the colors of the rainbow," says Ashley. The New York City duo update vintage styles with Indian details like flat diamonds inset in semiprecious gems and such talismans as the Tree of Life. Their unique designs can be seen on stars like Julianne Moore (at left), Sarah Jessica Parker and Demi Moore.

Learn more about the jewelers at emilyandashley.com, and shop online at fragments.com.
Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; Frederic Nebinger/Abaca
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Kevin Cremen/David Monaco; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Me & Ro

Julia Roberts put the company on the map when she donned it's small silver and 10kt gold pieces in Notting Hill. Sheryl Crow, Mariska Hargitay, Charlize Theron and a host of Hollywood A-listers quickly followed suit. The newest line is compiled of big, bold and colorful gold jewelry set with Brazilian gemstones and Indian diamonds. "These designs are fresher and more mature than our earlier work," says designer Robin Renzi. "It's all about borrowing from the past and updating."

Learn more about the jeweler at meandrojewelry.com

-Penny Proddow & Marion Fasel
Advertisement
2 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage; Derek Ellis

Temple St. Clair

Known for her rock-crystal amulets, the Virginia native formed her distinctive vision studying Renaissance jewelry and apprenticing with artisans in Florence. She now counts Beyonce, Nicole Kidman (at left), Heidi Klum, and Naomi Watts among her fans. Her newest collection is dominated by pastel stones set in 18kt gold. "Because my jewelry has ancestry and roots," St. Clair says, "it becomes timeless."

Learn more about the jeweler at templestclair.com
3 of 20 John Shearer/WireImage; Kevin Cremens/David Monaco

Kara Ross

She's known for modern, geometric pieces sometimes featuring semiprecious stones, often set in 18kt gold and always designed on a grand scale. "It is hard for me to envision a fabulous piece that is tiny," says Ross. "I would rather have on big thing than a bunch of dinky things." Her attention-grabbers have been worn by Anne Hathaway (at left), Ellen Pompeo and Reese Witherspoon. "They like to stand out-and feel comfortable being fashion-forward," Ross says of her star fans. "With my pieces you get noticed and they're OK with that!"

Learn more about the jeweler at kararossny.com
Advertisement
4 of 20 Jason Merritt/FilmMagic; Kevin Cremens/David Monaco

Ippolita

"Ippolita's jewelry is beautiful, sleek and graphic. Each piece has a sexy, feminine essence," says star fan Halle Berry (at left). Ippolita is known for slender gold bangles-unadorned or with semiprecious stones-that stars including Jessica Alba, Minnie Driver and Kate Hudson love to stack on their wrists. "I like the bangle because it's not an occasional jewel," says Ippolita Rostagno, who hails from Florence, Italy. "You can put a bangle on and never take it off." After using only gold for nine years, Ippolita has now added resin and silver to her collection.

Learn more about the jeweler at ippolita.com
Advertisement
5 of 20 Jun Sato/WireImage; Kevin Cremens/David Monaco

Dean Harris

"I realized it was easy to manipulate gold wire into the organic look I was trying to achieve," explains Harris, who is known for lightweight, twisted gold wire hoops beloved by stars like Cameron Diaz (at left) and Drew Barrymore. "An extra benefit was that I could make superlarge hoops that were not heavy on the ear-they could be worn all day, every day." (The designer's roots in fashion run deep: Before his jewelry took off, he helped produce runway shows for Helmut Lang, Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs.) Harris now has a limited-edition Dean Harris for Target collection-in stores only until December 26-that includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings made out of silver, vermeil, wood and quartz, ranging from $20 to $249.

Learn more about the jeweler at deanharris.net and shop his limited-edition collection at target.com.
Advertisement
6 of 20 Perez Abbot/INF Photo; Kevin Cremens/David Monaco

Philip Crangi

"His jewelry is like something you'd discover in a treasure chest that had been lost at sea," says Amy Sedaris, who joins stars like Lindsay Lohan (at left) and Natalie Portman in admiration of Crangi's gold and steel heirloom-esque jewelry. The designer has recently expanded his popular secondary line Giles & Brother, with its charm-based pieces made of vermeil, blackened sterling silver, leather and semiprecious stones. He describes the line as "a dark smile, sometimes tongue-in-cheek-not Goth but moody."

Learn more about the jeweler at philipcrangi.com
Advertisement
7 of 20 Ramey Photo; Keven Cremens/David Monaco

Stephen Webster

With talons, daggers, bullets and thorns as regular motifs, Webster's collection has a rebellious yet refined attitude. "Stephen's designs are little art sculptures, a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern sexiness," says the brand's spokeswoman Christina Aguilera (at left). His pieces-which would look right at home on Sleeping Beauty's archly glam Evil Queen-have attracted celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Pink. "My clients like to wear things that provoke questions," says the British-born Webster. "They aren't wallflowers, they're entertainers-they want to make a statement."

Learn more about the jeweler at stephenwebster.com
Advertisement
8 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Ramey

Chopard

Chopard bijoux are tailor-made for the spotlight. Whether it’s a diamond-and-sapphire cuff with divine cutout work or a showstopping pair of diamond-and-peridot earrings, Chopard finds the link between monumentality and wearibility. "The big pieces have to be lightweight," explains Caroline Gruosi-Scheufele, co-president and creative director of the feted Swiss company, whose celebrity following includes Gwyneth Paltrow (at left), Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson.

Learn more about the jeweler at chopard.com.
Advertisement
9 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Sara De Boer/Retna

Jamie Wolf

"I love feminine, intricate patterns," says New York-based jewelry designer Jamie Wolf. "I believe that femininity is timeless, and that beauty is often found in the finest details." Influenced by her career as ballet dancer, Wolf infuses her delicate aesthetic into each of her rose, yellow, and white gold pieces. No wonder stars like Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel (at left), Penelope Cruz and Hayden Panettiere are fans.

Learn more about the jeweler at jamiewolf.com.
Advertisement
10 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Gaffiot/JPI Studios

Kwiat

Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Natalie Portman (at left) and Hilary Swank have all donned Kwiat on the red carpet. The renowned jeweler's Decades collection, which celebrates 100 years in the business, includes breathtaking baubles that highlight periods from its glittering past-including Art Deco-style necklaces and a '70s-style flower ring.

Learn more about the jeweler at kwiat.com.
Advertisement
11 of 20 Kevin Cremins/David Monaco; FlyNet

Lorraine Schwartz

"We make the metal so fine that the light shines through," says Lorraine Schwartz of her ethereal pieces made from diamonds and precious gems. "Some people don't believe it's real," she says. Dozens of stars rely on Schwartz for their red-carpet baubles. Beyonce Knowles (at left), Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have all worn Schwartz's jewelry, the latter recently sporting a 20.5 carat engagement ring created by the designer.
Advertisement
12 of 20 Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; Alberto Tamargo/JPI Studios

L Frank

"I design jewelry that could be old or could be new," says Liseanne Frankfurt, who has bedecked celebrities such as Demi Moore (at left), Cindy Crawford and Christine Taylor. The jeweler's timeless oeuvre is informed by art and history, but no one specific period, and she works with emeralds, tourmalines and pearls in the way nature intended. "I don’t like overly faceted stones as much," she says.

Learn more about the jeweler at lfrankjewelry.com, and shop her designs at twistonline.com.
Advertisement
13 of 20 Nigel Cox; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cartier

Since opening in Paris 150 years ago, Cartier has stood for bold yet timeless style. The prestigious gems that were once crafted for the exclusive diamonds-for-royalty business now glitter on red carpet stars like Fergie (at left), Debra Messing and Halle Berry. The Le Baiser du Dragon collection (at left) is a cocktail of rubies, black onyx and diamonds reminiscent of the Asian-inspired line the three Cartier brothers created in the early '20s. In recent years Cartier has also worked with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and Usher to design their own Love Charity bracelet. Each uniquely colored Love Charity bracelet benefits the charity organization of their choice.

Learn more about the jeweler at cartier.com.
Advertisement
14 of 20 Nigel Cox/Apostrophe; INF

House of Waris

"I am strongly influenced by the romance and history of Italy and India," says designer Waris Ahluwalia, who has ateliers in both countries. "I was in Rome doing a Wes Anderson film and fell in love with the history that permeates everything." The actor-turned-jeweler-whose baubles are coveted by Cate Blanchett (at left), Lauren Hutton and Chloe Sevigny-marries ancient techniques from Italian and Indian cultures to hatch marvelously modern designs.

Learn more about the jeweler at houseofwaris.com.
Advertisement
15 of 20 Kevin Cremins/David Monaco; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Katherine Azarmi-Rose

"It all goes back to nature for me," says the Tehran-born Los Angeles designer who lives in a rustic log cabin and travels the globe for inspiration. Her design interpretations seem like a delightful Dr. Dolittle world, but Azarmi-Rose reimagines these critters in her own luxurious idiom of turquoise, ebony, diamonds and rose gold. Star fans include Penelope Cruz (at left), Demi Moore, Cameron Diaz and Courteney Cox.

Learn more about the jeweler and shop online at katherineazarmirose.com.
Advertisement
16 of 20 Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Lucifer Vir Honestus

Luna Scamuzzi named her luxe line of jewelry after a 14th-century Italian goldsmith. Once a student of architecture, the Milan-based designer now prefers jewelry design for its naturalistic possibilities. Her sculptural and artful bibelots are designed by hand, rendered in rose gold, and decorated with irregularly shaped gems. She counts on stars like Sarah Jessica Parker (at left) and Cameron Diaz to show off her pieces on the red carpet.

Learn more about the jeweler at lucifer-vir-honestus.com.
Advertisement
17 of 20 Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; INF Goff

Erica Courtney

"My jewelry is modern baroque," says the L.A.-based designer whose intense love affair with jewelry is embodied in her collection. "People realize that the flamboyance is meant to be fun. If you buy a piece you really love, and no matter how outlandish or traditional it is, you will wear it all the time." Celeb fans include Sandra Bullock, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd and Jessica Alba (at left).

Learn more about the jeweler at ericacourtney.com.
Advertisement
18 of 20 Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert Lee Morris

"My mission statement from day one has been to make designs in balance and harmony with the natural world," says Robert Lee Morris, winner of the 2007 Geoffrey Beene Award. For almost 40 years, Morris has sculpted gold, silver, brass and copper into pieces with an organic beauty. "The jewelry is as sensuous as the human body-it just happens to be made of metal." Halle Berry (at left), Bridget Moynahan and Ashley Olsen are just a few of his celebrity fans.

Learn more about the jeweler and shop online at robertleemorris.com.
Advertisement
19 of 20 Nigel Cox/Apostrophe; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Van Cleef & Arpels

In the world of this legendary French jeweler, the most whimsical touches are pulled off with virtuosity. Case in point: The Zip, a diamond stunner from the thirties, takes the form of a zipper-and actually works. Chinoiserie-style earrings have Art Deco touches, while sweet bracelets evokes love, luck and nature with hearts, clovers and butterflies. Celebrity fans of this famed jeweler include Leighton Meister (at left), Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson and Julia Roberts.

Learn more about the jeweler at vancleef-arpels.com.
Advertisement
20 of 20 Kevin Cremins/Tom Booth Inc.; Frederic Nebinger/Abaca

Emily and Ashley

Siblings Emily and Ashley Green hatch jewelry designs that are redolent of the Orient, but their starting point is far more personal. "It began with our grandmother's jewelry box-she wore onyx pieces and all the colors of the rainbow," says Ashley. The New York City duo update vintage styles with Indian details like flat diamonds inset in semiprecious gems and such talismans as the Tree of Life. Their unique designs can be seen on stars like Julianne Moore (at left), Sarah Jessica Parker and Demi Moore.

Learn more about the jewelers at emilyandashley.com, and shop online at fragments.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!