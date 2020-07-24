They’re basically giving this stuff away.
Another week almost done, another Friday spent slacking off from work and online shopping. Sound familiar? We’d say “same,” but online shopping is our work, and that’s exactly why you should listen up.
We’ve spent all morning combing our favorite sites (and then some) for the very best designer deals to shop this weekend — and what we found was actually kind of surprising. First, we clocked a secret way one retailer is making certain clearance items cheaper.
Luisa Via Roma has tacked an extra sale sticker onto a handful of already super cheap pieces, making for astronomical discounts on items that frankly should still be selling at full-price. This Missoni sweater (a brand many wait their whole lives to buy) is down from $1,120 to just $280 at checkout, and these satin trousers from buzzy brand Nanushka are 73 percent off with the added savings.
We were also amazed to see our NYFW favorite, Area, included in the discounts, with a pair of its statement earrings (to say the least), miraculously under the $200 mark. And we just couldn’t resist including this adorable Sensi Studio rope bag for less than $90.
Another incredible resource for designer goods at bargain bin prices, members-only site Gilt was also extremely fruitful. A rag & bone wrap dress is literally 82 percent off and barely over $100 — so naturally it’s coming home with us — and this Givenchy clutch is inexplicably almost $700 less than full price.
Elsewhere across the web, we found actually, really, truly cool Prada shades for 82 percent off and under $80 (what!), and not one, but two marked-down Victoria Beckham pieces we have to have immediately: a sharp blazer and office-ready pumps, both at price points not reserved for Victoria Beckham herself, mind you.
Jacquemus, who is arguably the hottest new designer on the planet right now after showing his latest collection earlier this month, should be impossible to find on sale, unless you know where to dig. Today, that place happens to be right here, because we found his iconic heels for $320, down from $1,068.
And what’s sale-shopping for if not a little risk-taking? We strongly advise breaking out of your comfort zone and checking out one of these lesser known brands on sale. This belted trench from Korean brand Low Classic is the perfect shoulder season piece (summer is just flying by, isn’t it?), as is this ungodly large dress from scandi-fave Cecilie Bahnsen, which would look damn good layered over a turtleneck when the time comes.
Eckhaus Latta, purveyors of granny-chic, has a cardigan selling for 71 percent off, and award-winning newcomer Supriya Lele has a bold but wearable orange slip skirt also at 71 percent off.
We realize fashion can be a bit exhausting in these times, so we’ve rounded out the list with some easy pant options, like these now-$30 sweats from Les Girls Les Boys, and a fancy, 70 percent off version from Nili Lotan, who rich people wear to be comfy.
