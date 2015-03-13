Designer Jenny Packham's Tips on Shopping for a Wedding Dress

1 of 4 Getty Images

Keep It Simple

This year, designer Jenny Packham celebrates 25 years in the bridal and ready-to-wear industries, so when we got the chance to talk to the British designer at an event co-hosted by TRESemme and makeup artist Laura Mercier, we couldn’t help but ask her to share her advice to brides in search of the perfect wedding dress.



For starters, know that planning a wedding is a stressful time, and you don’t want your dress to be part of that. “I was saying earlier that some people feel like they’ve got to be the most beautiful they’re ever going to be and it’s the most important day of their life,” she says. “And I think that that’s very difficult, if you give yourself that sort of pressure.”