9 Designer Dresses That Will Arrive in Time for Your Holiday Party This Weekend

Image zoom Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Holiday parties everywhere are starting as early as this week. Do you have your look together yet? No? It’s literally fine. Last year, we might have texted our most fashionable friend for a loaner, or dragged ourselves to a chaotic IRL store the morning of. This time, though, we’ve cracked the code to achieving maximum glam with minimum effort and time.

Amazon, as it turns out, is a veritable treasure trove of designer cocktail dresses absolutely perfect for your fast-approaching holiday party. Its dress collection rivals those of Saks and Neiman Marcus, except they come with a guaranteed two-day shipping date (just make sure to opt in at checkout!) And now through December 31, Amazon is offering up to 60 percent off its private label women’s fashion, so you can save even more.

VIDEO: This Is How Kate Middleton Dresses for a Christmas Party

We’ve rounded up nine of our favorite designer cocktail dresses to wear to your next holiday party. With styles this good, you won’t just wear them once and relegate them to the back of your closet — just dry clean and keep turning heads.

Image zoom Amazon

Rachel Zoe Women's Pire Long Sleeve Dress

This swishy velvet-mesh dress is the perfect LBD to invest in ahead of the holidays and then keep in rotation for months to come. An elastic waist and supple viscose-nylon blend ensure you’ll be comfortable dining and dancing all night long.

To buy: $108–352; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

For Love & Lemons Women's Margot Off Shoulder Mini Dress

This high-drama number combines some of our favorite holiday dressing go-tos, including French lace, ribbons, and long sleeves (but check out those bare shoulders!)

To buy: $154–313; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

For Love & Lemons Women's Ace Maxi Dress

Want to play your wildcard and move away from black and red this season? Try a sheer, beige tone dress like this one by For Love & Lemons — the long, lacey sleeves balance out the high slit, and sequins bring the party.

To buy: $344; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Lark & Ro Women's Mockneck Bell Sleeve Lace Dress

This lacy, bell-sleeved midi is adorable in both black and green, and promises to look refined with a nude heel and sparkly clutch.

To buy: $32; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Parker Women's Artie Short Sleeve High Neck Velvet Mini Dress

Even though jewel tones are a mainstay in our holiday dressing arsenals, they have a way of staying fresh year after year. This season, we’re reaching for deep cranberry for our standout looks.

To buy: $278; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Self Portrait Women's 3D Lily Mini Dress

Self Portrait dominates the scene when it comes to wedding guest and special event dresses, and it’s easy to see why. The brand’s sense of fun shines through in pretty, memorable pieces, like this hot pink mini.

To buy: $365; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

BCBG Max Azria Womens Kerry Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Cocktail Dress

This form-fitting, bruised purple sheath is bringing old Hollywood glam in the most perfect way. Expect all eyes on you when you make your grand entrance.

To buy: $55–91; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Yumi Kim Women’s Bellflower Velvet Dress

Burnout velvet fabric is basically a gorgeous cross between velvet and lace — two of our favorites for holiday outfits. This flirty swing dress by Yumi Kim adds a photogenic swish to every step.

To buy: $198; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

French Connection Women's All Over Sequin Dress

Let’s not forget the real VIP of the holidays: sequin dresses. Lean into that all-over glow and step into this head-to-toe sequin gown. Consider it your shortcut to being the best dressed guest at any event.

To buy: $358; amazon.com