Designer Caroline Constas's Trip to Greece Will Give You Major Wanderlust

Designer Caroline Constas may just have the best travel wardrobe ever. It helps that she gets to wear her own creations—all of which just so happens to be everything we'd want to bring our dreams of living our best-dressed vacation self to life, like breezy poplin pieces, off-the-shoulder dresses, and pretty tiered ruffled skirts. And that's the whole point. Her designs are intended to whisk you away to the beaches of Tulum or the history-rich streets of Athens.

So it makes sense that the New York-based designer would escape the hustle and bustle of the city and do the bulk of her travel-inspired designs abroad. With familial roots in Greece, Constas makes a pilgrimage to the country at least once a year to rejuvenate, to draw inspiration, and to sketch.

"Greece is something I look forward to every year. I usually go when I'm in the middle of the design process, because it's where I draw a lot of my inspiration," she tells InStyle. "As a child, my family would go back every summer, and on the long way over, I would sketch clothes that I'd imagine wearing, and my grandmother would create a version of it when I got there. That was the starting place and what I found came naturally to me: designing for a destination-type experience."

As her continual, lifelong source of inspiration, Greece, with its many islands and its many breathtaking views, delivered once again for her two-week trip this summer. "I'm excited I was able to finish most of my spring 2017 collection," she enthuses. "It's funny, because it literally looks like my suitcase—there's a little bit of everything."

Her packing strategy is about creating outfits as opposed to bringing completed ensembles. She brought dresses, white bottoms, gold strappy sandals, swimsuits, and "tons of poplins in different colored stripes and gingham." Lucky for us, she photo-documented her journey this time around. From sunsets during her stay on Folegandros island to a walk through Athens, scroll through for a glimpse of her trip to Greece. Warning: Brace yourself for a major case of wanderlust.