Your New Favorite Spring Shoes, Designed by InStyle & Nine West!

Kate Lacey
InStyle Staff
Mar 07, 2014

Hot on the heels of our wildly popular collaboration with Nine West in the fall, we're back for round two! The 18 spring-ready pairs, unveiled today, has us pumped for spring, and this time around there's a bonus—we've added clutches and cuffs to the line.

Launching just in time for spring shopping, the capsule collection encompasses everything from shoe staples, like the classic Gamin pointy-toe pump, to statement-making heels, like the Izzy ankle-wrap sandals. Shop InStyle & Nine West's collection of this season’s gotta-have-’em accessories right now on ninewest.com, or check the site to find a location near you to shop them in-person at select Nine West locations.

Browse through our gallery to see every style in the collection now!

1 of 6 Kate Lacey

The Sexy Pump

At first glance the Gamin ($79; ninewest.com) may seem like your everyday pump, but look again. Thanks to the cutaway arch, your legs have never looked longer or sleeker.

Wear With:
• Slouchy tapered pants with pockets and a lightweight pullover sweater.
• A midi-length printed A-line skirt paired with a button-front shirt.
• Skinny jeans of any length with a loose T, a tailored blazer, and a long pendant necklace.
2 of 6 Kate Lacey

The Wow-'em Slingback

The Aila’s ($89; ninewest.com) asymmetrical cut is surprising times two! It’s a completely new shape, and it supports the ball of the foot, so it’s super-comfy.

Wear With:
•Skinny white jeans that hit right above the ankle.
•A fit-and-flare minidress.
•Dressy eyelet or crepe shorts topped with a simple tank.
3 of 6 Kate Lacey

The Perfect Work Heel

Meet your new go-to: the Izzy ($79; ninewest.com). It strikes the ideal balance between height and comfort, and the sleek lines mean it goes with absolutely everything you own.

Wear With:
•Cropped pants that hit right at the ankle strap or an inch or so above it.
•The season’s new below-the-knee pleated skirt with a tucked-in silk blouse.
•Rolled up, ripped boyfriend jeans and a polished shirt - great for a date.
4 of 6 Kate Lacey

The Dressy Sandal

The Viva’s ($79; ninewest.com) golden metal knot and minimalist styling elevate it far beyond a beachy slip-on - though it can be totally laid-back too!

Wear With:
•A printed maxiskirt in a flowing fabric and a fitted white T.
•A breezy minidress in a punchy print.
•Your old denim cutoffs and a bright red pedi.
5 of 6 Kate Lacey

The Polished Wedge

The Mahla ($109; ninewest.com) is more refined than your typical wedge, thanks to its single sole, covered heel, and sophisticated neutral palette.

Wear With:
•A flowy chiffon skirt paired with a heathery T and a jean jacket.
•A crisp shirtdress cinched with a leather belt.
•A printed A-line dress in a structured fabric.
6 of 6 Kate Lacey

The Statement Accessories

Think of the statement cuff ($88; ninewest.com) like a stack of bangles. It’s just as easy to wear but bolder (and a lot less noisy).

Forget the usual handheld dilemmas. This envelope style clutch ($129; ninewest.com) is roomy - a wallet, a phone, and all your makeup fit inside - and it’s a cinch to carry.

