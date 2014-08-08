Nine West's Fall 2014 Accessories Collection Designed by InStyle Editors Is Here!

Kate Lacey Photography
Katie Donbavand
Aug 08, 2014 @ 5:50 am

Get ready to meet your new favorite shoes! Our InStyle editors collaborated exclusively with Nine West to bring you seven hot new pairs of shoes and the bags and jewelry to finish your #OOTD perfectly.

This is our third season designing sleek, sexy footwear with Nine West and we're ready to declare it our favorite collection yet! From a walkable pump that's glamorous but still office-appropriate to a laced up heel that adds a major dose of cool to any outfit, we have you covered for all walks of life. The new line also includes wow-worthy bags and jewelry to finish your fabulous looks.

Bonus time: Our editors are acting as your personal stylists too. They've combined their decades of experience sitting in the front row at fashion shows and curating looks for A-listers, to advise you on how to wear all of these new shoes. Each Nine West shoe in our gallery has an editor-approved list of perfect fall outfits to rock with your new kicks.

Read on to see our latest (and greatest!) Nine West collaboration and learn how to wear the looks.

1 of 14 Kate Lacey Photography

Fall's Must List

Everything you need to update your look is right here! The hottest shoes, bags, and jewelry from InStyle and Nine West are finally here. Read on to see all the goodies from our latest collaboration and our editor-approved style tips for how to wear them.
2 of 14 Kate Lacey Photography

The Killer Pump

One shoe, so many looks: The Tessa ($89 and $99 for calf hair version; ninewest.com) is luxurious in jewel-toned suede, edgy in satin camo, and classic in leopard or leather.
3 of 14 Kate Lacey Photography

Style the Tessa Heel

Wear With
? Tapered pants in a rich fall hue.
? Leather skinnies with a blouse, blazer, and clutch.
? Almost any skirt style works, though minis can be tricky with heels. Try a flared version with tights and a classic shirt buttoned all the way to the top.
4 of 14 MICHAEL CHINI

The Sexy Sandal

The Elia ($89, $99 for calf hair; ninewest.com) is ready for cocktails thanks to the open toe. But this is no fussy evening shoe. The arch strap keeps the foot firmly in place all night long.
5 of 14 Kate Lacey Photography

Style the Elia Heel

Wear With
? Tuxedo pants and a sheer blouse over a silk cami.
? A printed midiskirt and cropped sweater.
? Tights (yes, tights!) will dress down the shoes a bit, making them perfect for day-to-night outfits.
6 of 14 MICHAEL CHINI

The Bold Bootie

The Jaiden ($119, $139 for calf hair; ninewest.com) may look like a party girl, but don’t let the cutouts fool you. With tights and a midiskirt, she can be serious enough for the office too.
7 of 14 Kate Lacey Photography

Style the Jaiden Heel

Wear With
? Matching hose and a dress in a tonal shade.
? Jeans that end right above the top of the shoe, with a half-tucked denim shirt and an armful of bracelets.
? A pleated leather skirt with a vintage tee.
8 of 14 Michael Chini

The New Work Shoe

Cate ($89, $99 for calf hair; ninewest.com) is what you've been waiting for: a seriously elegant style with a totally walkable heel. You're welcome!
9 of 14 Kate Lacey Photography

Style the Cate Heel

Wear With
? Cropped wide-leg trousers and a chunky turtleneck.
? Tights and your favorite dress.
? A pencil skirt and crewneck sweater.
10 of 14 MICHAEL CHINI

The Weekend Wardrobe

No matter what you've got planned, these two go-with-everything zippered styles have the casual cool to handle it.

Clio boot, $139; ninewest.com
Avery flat, $79; ninewest.com
11 of 14 Kate Lacey Photography

Style the Avery Flat

Wear With
? Cropped pants with an untucked button-front and a blazer thrown over your shoulders.
? Rolled-up khakis with a tee and cardigan.
12 of 14 MICHAEL CHINI

The Finishing Touches

A gorgeous outfit may start with shoes, but it is complete with the bag and jewelry. These sleek pieces manage to be very of-the-moment without being too trendy. Trust us: You’ll love them for seasons to come!

Choker in silver or gold metal, $60; ninewest.com
Cuff in silver of gold metal, $40; ninewest.com
13 of 14 MICHAEL CHINI

Carry On

Make sure your bag is every bit as fabulous as your shoes.

Duffel in black leather with calf hair, $229; ninewest.com
Clutch in black with calf hair, $149; ninewest.com
14 of 14 Kate Lacey Photography

Color Decoded

Wondering what to wear with the Cabernet, Ivy, and Midnight suedes of our collection? They work great with one another as well as with other autumnal hues. Try them with:
• Eggplant
• Mustard

They also coordinate well with different tones of the same color:
• Cabernet with Cherry
• Ivy with Emerald
• Midnight with Cyan

The rich shades also work with warm neutrals like:
• Camel
• Chocolate
• Ivory

