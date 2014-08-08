Nine West's Fall 2014 Accessories Collection Designed by InStyle Editors Is Here!

Get ready to meet your new favorite shoes! Our InStyle editors collaborated exclusively with Nine West to bring you seven hot new pairs of shoes and the bags and jewelry to finish your #OOTD perfectly.

This is our third season designing sleek, sexy footwear with Nine West and we're ready to declare it our favorite collection yet! From a walkable pump that's glamorous but still office-appropriate to a laced up heel that adds a major dose of cool to any outfit, we have you covered for all walks of life. The new line also includes wow-worthy bags and jewelry to finish your fabulous looks.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Bonus time: Our editors are acting as your personal stylists too. They've combined their decades of experience sitting in the front row at fashion shows and curating looks for A-listers, to advise you on how to wear all of these new shoes. Each Nine West shoe in our gallery has an editor-approved list of perfect fall outfits to rock with your new kicks.

Read on to see our latest (and greatest!) Nine West collaboration and learn how to wear the looks.