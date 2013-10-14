Design a Custom Dress

bowanddrape.com Pick a silhouette; fine-tune it (mini or knee-length? Three quarter sleeves or bare arms?), then personalize it further with your choice of fabric and trims. Around two weeks later for $100 to $400, you’ll have a keep-it-for life staple. bowanddrape.com
Courtesy
1 of
2
Advertisement
1 of 1Courtesy
Bow & Drape
bowanddrape.com Pick a silhouette; fine-tune it (mini or knee-length? Three quarter sleeves or bare arms?), then personalize it further with your choice of fabric and trims. Around two weeks later for $100 to $400, you’ll have a keep-it-for life staple. bowanddrape.com
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.