Design a Custom Dress

InStyle.com
Oct 14, 2013 @ 11:53 am
Bow and Drape
Bow & Drape
bowanddrape.com
Pick a silhouette; fine-tune it (mini or knee-length? Three quarter sleeves or bare arms?), then personalize it further with your choice of fabric and trims. Around two weeks later for $100 to $400, you’ll have a keep-it-for life staple. bowanddrape.com
