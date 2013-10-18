Say Yes to the Dress! See the Dennis Basso for Kleinfeld Bridal Collection

Courtesy Dennis Basso (2)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 18, 2013 @ 1:15 pm

Thanks to Dennis Basso's latest bridal collection for giant bridal emporium Kleinfeld, narrowing down the dress of your dreams just got even more difficult. For his spring/summer 2014 ready-to-wear line, Basso turned to Old Hollywood goddesses, including the likes of Ava Gardner, Jane Russell, Rita Hayworth and Lana Turner, for inspiration. Basso approached his spring 2014 bridal line the same way. "I thought, what would all of those great women have worn if they had gotten married in today's world? I focused on that interpreted into modern dressing with the idea of Hollywood glamour," the designer told InStyle.com. "There's a little something for everyone—tight sexiness, ball gown princess, sophisticated allure." Even though his focus was on the past, Basso still had a finger on the pulse of what brides are demanding now. "Sleeves and lace are very big," he said, calling out Kate Middleton for setting the trend. "She showed that you can still be sexy but still be covered—it's a nice look." We agree! Click through to see his collection for Kleinfeld.

1 of 8 Courtesy Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso x Kleinfeld

Candle light silk satin mermaid with princess seams, 3D organza flowers at hem
2 of 8 Courtesy Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso x Kleinfeld

Ivory sweetheart dropped-waist taffeta mermaid gown with tiered bubble hem cascading skirt and pick ups
3 of 8 Courtesy Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso x Kleinfeld

Ivory taffeta natural waist ball gown with beaded lace insert and cathedral train
4 of 8 Courtesy Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso x Kleinfeld

Ivory dropped waist beaded alencon lace mermaid gown with illusion neck and sleeves
5 of 8 Courtesy Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso x Kleinfeld

Ivory beaded and embroidered cap sleeve dropped-waist gown with illusion neck and ruffle skirt
6 of 8 Courtesy Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso x Kleinfeld

Ivory long sleeve lace dropped waist fit and flare with scallop edge detailing
7 of 8 Courtesy Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso x Kleinfeld

Ivory dropped waist beaded and embroidered bodice with gathered organza skirt
8 of 8 Courtesy Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso x Kleinfeld

Ivory sweetheart ball gown with lace bodice box pleated ball gown with lace appliques at hem buttons down the back

