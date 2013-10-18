Say Yes to the Dress! See the Dennis Basso for Kleinfeld Bridal Collection

Thanks to Dennis Basso's latest bridal collection for giant bridal emporium Kleinfeld, narrowing down the dress of your dreams just got even more difficult. For his spring/summer 2014 ready-to-wear line, Basso turned to Old Hollywood goddesses, including the likes of Ava Gardner, Jane Russell, Rita Hayworth and Lana Turner, for inspiration. Basso approached his spring 2014 bridal line the same way. "I thought, what would all of those great women have worn if they had gotten married in today's world? I focused on that interpreted into modern dressing with the idea of Hollywood glamour," the designer told InStyle.com. "There's a little something for everyone—tight sexiness, ball gown princess, sophisticated allure." Even though his focus was on the past, Basso still had a finger on the pulse of what brides are demanding now. "Sleeves and lace are very big," he said, calling out Kate Middleton for setting the trend. "She showed that you can still be sexy but still be covered—it's a nice look." We agree! Click through to see his collection for Kleinfeld.

MORE:

• Carolina Herrera Raised Bridal Hemlines For Fall 2014

• Vera Wang’s Bridal Line Has Us Rethinking Pink

• See Marchesa Fall 2014 Bridal Dresses