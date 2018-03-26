5 Fresh Ways to Wear Jeans This Summer

TIMUREMEK/Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Mar 26, 2018 @ 11:30 am

What is the one essential wardrobe piece for any festival goer? Undoubtedly denim. We took your tried and true favorites (think cutoffs, oversized jackets, mini skirts) and gave them the full-on festival makeover to give you the best looks to try for Coachella's upcoming kick-off weekend (and all of the other music festivals coming up). Whether you will be booty shaking to Beyoncé or getting down with The Weeknd, you will be ready to dance the night away in these cute and comfortable looks. Party on!

VIDEO: The Coachella Lineup Is Finally Here! Eminem, Beyonce and the Weeknd to Headline

Shop the five outfit ideas below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

OVERALLS

A perfectly worn in overall is your one-and-done denim piece for festival weekend. Add candy raver accessories for a fun '90s spin.

Shop the look: Abercrombie overalls, $59 (originally $78); abercrombie.com. Boohoo top, $6 (originally $9); us.boohoo.com. Opening Ceremony fanny pack, $75; openingceremony.com. Roxanne Assoulin necklace, $120; modaoperandi.com. Urban Outfitters sunglasses, $14; urbanoutfitters.com. Dr. Martens boots, $145; zappos.com.

2 of 5 Courtesy

MINI SKIRT

A crochet knit tank top is a fun way to spice up your tried-and-true denim mini. Add weather-proof boots and easy accessories for a less-is-more approach.

Shop the look: Mango top, $50; shop.mango.com. Free People skirt, $50; freepeople.com. Express bag, $40; express.com. & Other Stories necklace, $29; stories.com. Ray Ban sunglasses, $183; ray-ban.com. Frye boots, $298; shop.nordstrom.com.

3 of 5 Courtesy

CUTOFF SHORTS

Go for an old-school rock 'n' roll vibe by pairing your distressed cutoffs with a graphic band tee and classic kicks. Modernize the look with accessories like bright sunglasses and a paisley print mini backpack.

Shop the look: H&M top, $13; hm.com. Topshop shorts, $52; us.topshop.com. Herschel backback, $55; herschel.com. Forever 21 bandana, $6; forever21.com. Pared Eyewear sunglasses, $240; neimanmarcus.com. Converse sneakers, $55; store.nike.com.

4 of 5 Courtesy

JACKET

A denim jacket is your MVP for after sunset in the desert when temperatures turn chilly for evening shows. This one looks especially cute when paired with a flirty bohemian dress and neutral accessories.

Shop the look: AG jacket, $235; shop.nordstrom.com. Foxiedox dress, $50; tjmaxx.tjx.com. Old Navy bag, $27; oldnavy.gap.com. Circus by Sam Edelman sunglasses, $40; lordandtaylor.com. Isabel Marant bracelet, $115; net-a-porter.com. Madewell shoes, $168; madewell.com.

5 of 5 Courtesy

MOM JEANS

Try mixing trends for a cool-girl approach to the festival look. Mom jeans with a western spin and a romantic eyelet blouse make for a totally cute combo when paired with of-the-moment cat eye sunglasses and gold hoops.

Shop the look: American Eagle, $40; ae.com. ASOS jeans, $56; us.asos.com. Scotch & Soda bag, $125; scotch-soda.com. Vogue sunglasses, $140; sunglasshut.com. Target earrings, $10; target.com. Sam Edelman boots, $100; shopbop.com.

