5 Fresh Ways to Wear Jeans This Summer

What is the one essential wardrobe piece for any festival goer? Undoubtedly denim. We took your tried and true favorites (think cutoffs, oversized jackets, mini skirts) and gave them the full-on festival makeover to give you the best looks to try for Coachella's upcoming kick-off weekend (and all of the other music festivals coming up). Whether you will be booty shaking to Beyoncé or getting down with The Weeknd, you will be ready to dance the night away in these cute and comfortable looks. Party on!

Shop the five outfit ideas below.